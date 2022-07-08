Wall Street Analyst Upgrade The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NYSE: NAPA] closed the trading session at $18.87 on 07/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $18.59, while the highest price level was $19.33. The company report on July 6, 2022 that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. Announces Secondary Offering of 5,000,000 Shares of Common Stock.

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (“Duckhorn” or the “Company”) (NYSE: NAPA) today announced that Mallard Holdco, LLC (the “Selling Stockholder”) intends to offer for sale in an underwritten secondary offering (the “Offering”) 5,000,000 shares of common stock of the Company pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 filed by the Company with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”). The Selling Stockholder expects to grant the underwriter a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 750,000 shares of common stock on the same terms and conditions. No shares are being sold by Duckhorn. The Selling Stockholder will receive all of the proceeds from this offering.

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC is acting as the underwriter for the proposed offering.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.15 percent and weekly performance of -12.64 percent. The stock has been moved at -18.13 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -10.14 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 2.11 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 370.51K shares, NAPA reached to a volume of 2881369 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NAPA shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NAPA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2021, representing the official price target for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on NAPA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. is set at 0.93, with the Price to Sales ratio for NAPA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.26. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for NAPA in the course of the last twelve months was 52.61 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

NAPA stock trade performance evaluation

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -12.64. With this latest performance, NAPA shares dropped by -10.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NAPA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.68 for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.95, while it was recorded at 20.36 for the last single week of trading, and 20.08 for the last 200 days.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] shares currently have an operating margin of +23.54 and a Gross Margin at +47.93. The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.63.

Return on Total Capital for NAPA is now 7.61, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.69, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 30.85. Additionally, NAPA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 23.57, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 20.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 29.43, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 22.50.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] managed to generate an average of $118,093 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 6.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NAPA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. go to 12.54%.

The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NAPA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $2,092 million, or 97.10% of NAPA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NAPA stocks are: TSG CONSUMER PARTNERS LP with ownership of 74,150,301, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; SELECT EQUITY GROUP, L.P., holding 6,566,913 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $123.92 million in NAPA stocks shares; and WASATCH ADVISORS INC, currently with $83.49 million in NAPA stock with ownership of nearly -3.247% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of June and at the time of the June reporting period, where 61 institutional holders increased their position in The Duckhorn Portfolio Inc. [NYSE:NAPA] by around 2,628,921 shares. Additionally, 54 investors decreased positions by around 2,538,547 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 105,670,383 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 110,837,851 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NAPA stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 610,228 shares, while 12 institutional investors sold positions of 834,144 shares during the same period.