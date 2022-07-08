Wall Street Analyst Resumed Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ: NKTR] gained 0.77% or 0.03 points to close at $3.93 with a heavy trading volume of 3182049 shares. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Nektar Announces Promotion of Jillian B. Thomsen to Senior Vice President & Chief Financial Officer.

Nektar Therapeutics (Nasdaq: NKTR) today announced the promotion of Jillian B. Thomsen to Senior Vice President (SVP) & Chief Financial Officer. Ms. Thomsen has served as SVP, Finance & Chief Accounting Officer of Nektar since 2008, and is a key member of our Executive Committee. Gil Labrucherie, the company’s current Chief Operating Officer & Chief Financial Officer, will be departing the company to pursue another opportunity at a private biotechnology company.

“Jill brings a deep understanding of financial strategy and operational excellence to her new role,” said Howard Robin, President & CEO at Nektar Therapeutics. “She is a strategic leader that was instrumental in building the Nektar finance organization. In addition to oversight of finance, R&D outsourcing and procurement, Jill has been a vital member of our leadership team executing a wide range of capital market transactions, including debt and equity financings and royalty sales. I am pleased that she will be taking on this broader role for Nektar.”.

It opened the trading session at $3.94, the shares rose to $4.07 and dropped to $3.87, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NKTR points out that the company has recorded -71.36% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -30.13% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.98M shares, NKTR reached to a volume of 3182049 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NKTR shares is $4.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NKTR stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Nektar Therapeutics shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on May 31, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Nektar Therapeutics stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $35 to $8, while Mizuho kept a Neutral rating on NKTR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nektar Therapeutics is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for NKTR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.20, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.53.

Trading performance analysis for NKTR stock

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.76. With this latest performance, NKTR shares gained by 10.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -76.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NKTR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.86, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.03 for Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.82, while it was recorded at 3.86 for the last single week of trading, and 9.80 for the last 200 days.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR] shares currently have an operating margin of -437.76 and a Gross Margin at +65.93. Nektar Therapeutics’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -514.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -59.64, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.45.

Nektar Therapeutics’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 6.80 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NKTR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Nektar Therapeutics go to -7.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Nektar Therapeutics [NKTR]

There are presently around $691 million, or 95.50% of NKTR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NKTR stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 37,230,534, which is approximately 0.919% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,114,515 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $102.63 million in NKTR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $76.36 million in NKTR stock with ownership of nearly 4.962% of the company’s market capitalization.

130 institutional holders increased their position in Nektar Therapeutics [NASDAQ:NKTR] by around 15,454,342 shares. Additionally, 106 investors decreased positions by around 13,546,217 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 146,950,220 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 175,950,779 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NKTR stock had 39 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,418,976 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 2,704,710 shares during the same period.