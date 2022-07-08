Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] Stock trading around $4.50 per share: What’s Next?

Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ: VXRT] traded at a high on 07/07/22, posting a 5.14 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $4.50. The company report on July 1, 2022 that Vaxart Provides an Update on Proxy Voting and Urges All Stockholders of Record as of April 11, 2022 to Vote by July 5, 2022, at 11:59 p.m. ET.

Key Proposal #2 has received significant support, but additional votes are needed for approval.

Leading Independent Proxy Advisory Firms, ISS and Glass Lewis, Support Proposal #2.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2866503 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Vaxart Inc. stands at 8.55% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.28%.

The market cap for VXRT stock reached $531.13 million, with 125.80 million shares outstanding and 125.39 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.79M shares, VXRT reached a trading volume of 2866503 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VXRT shares is $11.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VXRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Vaxart Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Vaxart Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $13 to $9, while B. Riley Securities kept a Neutral rating on VXRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vaxart Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for VXRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1062.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.25.

How has VXRT stock performed recently?

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 27.84. With this latest performance, VXRT shares gained by 31.20% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VXRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.63 for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.48, while it was recorded at 4.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.32 for the last 200 days.

Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vaxart Inc. [VXRT] shares currently have an operating margin of -7819.17. Vaxart Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -7900.22.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -45.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -37.71.

Vaxart Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 14.00 and a Current Ratio set at 14.00.

Insider trade positions for Vaxart Inc. [VXRT]

There are presently around $202 million, or 36.20% of VXRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VXRT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 13,860,974, which is approximately 23.895% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 8,442,629 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $37.99 million in VXRT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $27.34 million in VXRT stock with ownership of nearly 1.508% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vaxart Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 64 institutional holders increased their position in Vaxart Inc. [NASDAQ:VXRT] by around 5,349,102 shares. Additionally, 69 investors decreased positions by around 3,171,458 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 36,407,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,928,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VXRT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 298,030 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 795,478 shares during the same period.