United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] fell -13.13% so far this year. What now?

United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE: UPS] surged by $1.02 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $187.01 during the day while it closed the day at $186.19. The company report on June 20, 2022 that UPS and The UPS Foundation Focus on Equity and Economic Empowerment in Atlanta and Around the Globe.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

New efforts build on history of giving, reinforce UPS’s purpose and advance social impact.

UPS (NYSE: UPS) and The UPS Foundation today shared three major announcements designed to positively impact communities around the world. Highlighted at the first-ever UPS Impact Summit, these new efforts support economic development and help improve lives in Atlanta — UPS’s hometown — Ukraine and developing nations across Africa.

United Parcel Service Inc. stock has also gained 2.79% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UPS stock has declined by -5.59% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -14.31% and lost -13.13% year-on date.

The market cap for UPS stock reached $160.53 billion, with 874.00 million shares outstanding and 735.40 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.58M shares, UPS reached a trading volume of 2958744 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPS shares is $222.11 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for United Parcel Service Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2022, representing the official price target for United Parcel Service Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $218 to $195, while Susquehanna kept a Neutral rating on UPS stock. On April 27, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for UPS shares from 240 to 220.

The Average True Range (ATR) for United Parcel Service Inc. is set at 4.61, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for UPS in the course of the last twelve months was 22.34 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

UPS stock trade performance evaluation

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.79. With this latest performance, UPS shares dropped by -0.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.10% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.44 for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 179.46, while it was recorded at 184.70 for the last single week of trading, and 198.66 for the last 200 days.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.48 and a Gross Margin at +17.93. United Parcel Service Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.26.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 172.90, with Return on Assets sitting at 19.56.

United Parcel Service Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for United Parcel Service Inc. go to 9.89%.

United Parcel Service Inc. [UPS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $95,698 million, or 71.30% of UPS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of UPS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 65,251,167, which is approximately 1.052% of the company’s market cap and around 0.05% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 53,873,217 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.03 billion in UPS stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $5.41 billion in UPS stock with ownership of nearly -1.843% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in United Parcel Service Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 1,153 institutional holders increased their position in United Parcel Service Inc. [NYSE:UPS] by around 26,364,791 shares. Additionally, 929 investors decreased positions by around 17,232,651 shares, while 271 investors held positions by with 470,380,622 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 513,978,064 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. UPS stock had 150 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,501,447 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 2,407,033 shares during the same period.