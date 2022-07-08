UBS lifts LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ: LFST] gained 6.15% on the last trading session, reaching $6.21 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Gwen Booth Named Executive Director of LifeStance Health Foundation.

PR Newswire.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. represents 350.85 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $2.35 billion with the latest information. LFST stock price has been found in the range of $5.4579 to $6.285.

If compared to the average trading volume of 757.28K shares, LFST reached a trading volume of 2859396 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LFST shares is $10.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LFST stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for LifeStance Health Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $24 to $12. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for LifeStance Health Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while Cowen analysts kept a Outperform rating on LFST stock. On August 16, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for LFST shares from 36 to 16.

The Average True Range (ATR) for LifeStance Health Group Inc. is set at 0.50, with the Price to Sales ratio for LFST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.30.

Trading performance analysis for LFST stock

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.49. With this latest performance, LFST shares dropped by -16.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LFST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.66, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.33 for LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.68, while it was recorded at 5.73 for the last single week of trading, and 9.20 for the last 200 days.

LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.42 and a Gross Margin at +22.08. LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -46.02.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.83, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.31.

LifeStance Health Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at LifeStance Health Group Inc. [LFST]

There are presently around $2,894 million, or 83.20% of LFST stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LFST stocks are: TPG GP A, LLC with ownership of 175,284,635, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 13.60% of the total institutional ownership; TPG GROUP HOLDINGS (SBS) ADVISORS, INC., holding 175,284,635 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.09 billion in LFST stocks shares; and SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, currently with $284.01 million in LFST stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in LifeStance Health Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 51 institutional holders increased their position in LifeStance Health Group Inc. [NASDAQ:LFST] by around 17,648,486 shares. Additionally, 29 investors decreased positions by around 870,905 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 447,557,341 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 466,076,732 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LFST stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,183,429 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 582,219 shares during the same period.