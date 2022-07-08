The Wendy’s Company [WEN] fell -17.40% so far this year. What now?

The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ: WEN] jumped around 0.01 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $19.70 at the close of the session, up 0.05%. The company report on June 16, 2022 that Wendy’s and Tiger Pistol Partnership Sets the New Standard for Collaborative Advertising in the QSR Industry.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Tiger Pistol’s advertising platform enables Wendy’s and its approximately 7,000 restaurant locations to drive visitation and sell more by unlocking the power of social advertising at scale.

Tiger Pistol, the leading collaborative advertising platform that delivers local activation at scale, announced today a partnership with The Wendy’s Company, the global quick service restaurant, to power its national-to-local social advertising programs.

The Wendy’s Company stock is now -17.40% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. WEN Stock saw the intraday high of $19.87 and lowest of $19.61 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 24.48, which means current price is +24.96% above from all time high which was touched on 01/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, WEN reached a trading volume of 2489746 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about The Wendy’s Company [WEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WEN shares is $22.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BMO Capital Markets have made an estimate for The Wendy’s Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on April 12, 2022, representing the official price target for The Wendy’s Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while BofA Securities analysts kept a Underperform rating on WEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Wendy’s Company is set at 0.56, with the Price to Sales ratio for WEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for WEN in the course of the last twelve months was 41.49 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.60.

How has WEN stock performed recently?

The Wendy’s Company [WEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, WEN shares gained by 4.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -17.47% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.08 for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.38, while it was recorded at 19.53 for the last single week of trading, and 21.26 for the last 200 days.

The Wendy’s Company [WEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

The Wendy’s Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.60.

Earnings analysis for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Wendy’s Company go to 11.45%.

Insider trade positions for The Wendy’s Company [WEN]

There are presently around $2,979 million, or 71.80% of WEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WEN stocks are: TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT, L.P. with ownership of 25,333,339, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 8.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 17,948,651 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $353.59 million in WEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $304.65 million in WEN stock with ownership of nearly -1.839% of the company’s market capitalization.

166 institutional holders increased their position in The Wendy’s Company [NASDAQ:WEN] by around 15,223,815 shares. Additionally, 169 investors decreased positions by around 16,057,301 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 119,938,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 151,219,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WEN stock had 53 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,931,981 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 5,024,979 shares during the same period.