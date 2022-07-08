Tenneco Inc. [TEN] is 69.56% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tenneco Inc. [NYSE: TEN] gained 11.66% on the last trading session, reaching $19.16 price per share at the time. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Tenneco Releases 2021 Sustainability Report.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Company Reports Results Ahead of its 2030 Goals.

Continuing its commitment to “Making Tomorrow Better,” Tenneco Inc. (NYSE: TEN) published the company’s fourth annual Sustainability Report, covering operations from January 1 – December 31, 2021, and highlighting the company’s continued achievements and progress toward long-term sustainability goals. The report was prepared in accordance with the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) Standards and covers metrics within the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) Auto Parts Industry Standards.

Tenneco Inc. represents 83.10 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.57 billion with the latest information. TEN stock price has been found in the range of $18.90 to $19.26.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.40M shares, TEN reached a trading volume of 12334194 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Tenneco Inc. [TEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TEN shares is $20.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Tenneco Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenneco Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $13, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on TEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenneco Inc. is set at 0.67, with the Price to Sales ratio for TEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 29.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.76.

Trading performance analysis for TEN stock

Tenneco Inc. [TEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.18. With this latest performance, TEN shares gained by 15.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 50.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.38 for Tenneco Inc. [TEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.61, while it was recorded at 17.66 for the last single week of trading, and 14.61 for the last 200 days.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenneco Inc. [TEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +2.74 and a Gross Margin at +9.96. Tenneco Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.19.

Tenneco Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Tenneco Inc. [TEN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenneco Inc. go to 51.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Tenneco Inc. [TEN]

There are presently around $1,317 million, or 84.70% of TEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 7,212,270, which is approximately -23.122% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; FULLER & THALER ASSET MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 5,902,947 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $113.1 million in TEN stocks shares; and PENTWATER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $109.79 million in TEN stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

122 institutional holders increased their position in Tenneco Inc. [NYSE:TEN] by around 28,155,510 shares. Additionally, 118 investors decreased positions by around 14,239,986 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 26,365,762 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 68,761,258 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TEN stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 20,532,746 shares, while 50 institutional investors sold positions of 4,011,398 shares during the same period.