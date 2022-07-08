Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] is -24.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Safe-T Group Ltd. [NASDAQ: SFET] gained 11.26% or 0.06 points to close at $0.54 with a heavy trading volume of 3891613 shares. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Safe-T Group Ltd. Expects Record First Half 2022 Revenue of More Than $8.6 Million, Representing Growth of ~175% Over the First Six Months Results of 2021.

Operating Results Expected to Continue to Improve in Second Quarter of 2022 and Beyond.

Safe-T® Group Ltd. (Nasdaq: SFET) (TASE: SFET) (“Safe-T” or the “Company”), a global provider of cybersecurity and privacy solutions to consumers and enterprises, today provided preliminary revenue guidance for the first half of fiscal 2022.

It opened the trading session at $0.51, the shares rose to $0.6097 and dropped to $0.485, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SFET points out that the company has recorded -27.61% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -22.73% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 183.52K shares, SFET reached to a volume of 3891613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SFET shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SFET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Safe-T Group Ltd. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SFET stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.60.

Trading performance analysis for SFET stock

Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.65. With this latest performance, SFET shares gained by 6.73% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SFET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.95, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.60 for Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5409, while it was recorded at 0.4934 for the last single week of trading, and 0.8136 for the last 200 days.

Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] shares currently have an operating margin of -145.86 and a Gross Margin at +43.84. Safe-T Group Ltd.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -127.66.

Return on Total Capital for SFET is now -73.83, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -65.66. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -66.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -50.12. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 2.32. Additionally, SFET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 2.27, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 1.83. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.80.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET] managed to generate an average of -$770,825 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.39.

An analysis of insider ownership at Safe-T Group Ltd. [SFET]

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.81% of SFET stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SFET stocks are: VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC with ownership of 75,668, which is approximately 466.208% of the company’s market cap and around 5.30% of the total institutional ownership; JANE STREET GROUP, LLC, holding 43,852 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21000.0 in SFET stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $21000.0 in SFET stock with ownership of nearly -75.17% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Safe-T Group Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of September and at the time of the September reporting period, where 6 institutional holders increased their position in Safe-T Group Ltd. [NASDAQ:SFET] by around 118,723 shares. Additionally, 4 investors decreased positions by around 184,429 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 55,626 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 247,526 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SFET stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,527 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 45,644 shares during the same period.