Oppenheimer lifts DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: DMAC] plunged by -$0.76 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $1.32 during the day while it closed the day at $1.26. The company report on July 6, 2022 that DiaMedica Therapeutics Announces Clinical Hold of its Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 Clinical Trial for DM199.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: DMAC), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel treatments for neurological disorders and kidney diseases, today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has placed a clinical hold on the Company’s Phase 2/3 ReMEDy2 trial studying the use of the Company’s product candidate, DM199, to treat acute ischemic stroke (AIS) patients. The clinical hold was initiated following the Company’s pause in patient enrollment and submission of three serious adverse event reports to the FDA related to clinically significant, transient hypotension (low blood pressure) occurring shortly after initiation of the intravenous (IV) dose of DM199. The blood pressure levels of the three patients recovered back to their baseline blood pressure within minutes after IV infusion was stopped.

The Company believes that the adverse events resulted from switching to an IV bag formulated from different materials in the ReMEDy2 trial compared to the IV bag used in the prior Phase 2 ReMEDy1 trial. Due to supply issues, the type of IV bag used in the ReMEDy1 trial was not available in many U.S. hospitals, and accordingly after routine compatibility testing, a different type of IV bag was selected for use in the ReMEDy2 trial. As part of the Company’s evaluation of the events that lead to these hypotensive events, the Company is confirming the differences in drug absorption in the IV bags used in the ReMEDy1 trial compared to the ReMEDy2 trial and plans to work with the FDA to modify the ReMEDy2 trial protocol to adjust the DM199 IV dosing to more closely match the dosing in the ReMEDy1 trial, taking into account these differences. The Company notes that no such hypotension issues were reported in its ReMEDy1 trial in which 46 stroke patients received DM199.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. stock has also loss -37.93% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DMAC stock has declined by -47.28% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -66.67% and lost -66.22% year-on date.

The market cap for DMAC stock reached $32.51 million, with 26.44 million shares outstanding and 19.51 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 51.51K shares, DMAC reached a trading volume of 3516939 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DMAC shares is $13.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DMAC stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Oppenheimer have made an estimate for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, ROTH Capital raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2021, representing the official price target for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on DMAC stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

DMAC stock trade performance evaluation

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -37.93. With this latest performance, DMAC shares dropped by -47.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -70.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DMAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 16.19, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.74 for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.30, while it was recorded at 1.88 for the last single week of trading, and 3.06 for the last 200 days.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 29.40 and a Current Ratio set at 29.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DMAC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. go to 30.00%.

DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [DMAC]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4 million, or 22.90% of DMAC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DMAC stocks are: STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 1,197,245, which is approximately 0.216% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 782,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.99 million in DMAC stocks shares; and OMEGA ADVISORS INC., currently with $0.38 million in DMAC stock with ownership of nearly 50% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in DiaMedica Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:DMAC] by around 186,923 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 586,964 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 2,719,504 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,493,391 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DMAC stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 273 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 335,300 shares during the same period.