NextNav Inc. [NN] Revenue clocked in at $1.70 million, down -75.11% YTD: What’s Next?

The company report on July 7, 2022 that NextNav, VOS Systems Partner to Bring Vertical Location Technology to Worker Safety and Jobsite Analytics.

First-ever application of vertical location data through an IoT-enabled connected workers solution.

NextNav, a leader in next generation GPS, has partnered with VOS Systems to bring vertical location capabilities to its CoRe™ product line through NextNav’s Pinnacle service. Together, the two companies will spearhead the first connected worker solution to have vertical location capabilities, providing increased employee safety, improving workplace efficiency, and allowing for faster emergency response to affected workers.

NextNav Inc. represents 100.87 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $206.86 million with the latest information. NN stock price has been found in the range of $2.15 to $2.48.

If compared to the average trading volume of 922.97K shares, NN reached a trading volume of 3075381 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about NextNav Inc. [NN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NN shares is $14.75 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NN stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

R. F. Lafferty have made an estimate for NextNav Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 06, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for NextNav Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for NN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 121.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.99.

Trading performance analysis for NN stock

NextNav Inc. [NN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.00. With this latest performance, NN shares dropped by -22.14% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -75.75% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 32.14 for NextNav Inc. [NN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.74, while it was recorded at 2.22 for the last single week of trading.

NextNav Inc. [NN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and NextNav Inc. [NN] shares currently have an operating margin of -5560.81 and a Gross Margin at -2543.77. NextNav Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20769.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -115.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -92.94.

NextNav Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.60 and a Current Ratio set at 10.60.

An analysis of insider ownership at NextNav Inc. [NN]

There are presently around $123 million, or 66.20% of NN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NN stocks are: FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC with ownership of 14,178,054, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 6.70% of the total institutional ownership; FLEMING JAMES B JR, holding 9,714,408 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $21.18 million in NN stocks shares; and GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC, currently with $19.54 million in NN stock with ownership of nearly 0.15% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in NextNav Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 30 institutional holders increased their position in NextNav Inc. [NASDAQ:NN] by around 1,537,788 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 299,006 shares, while 11 investors held positions by with 54,380,391 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 56,217,185 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NN stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 434,363 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 47,204 shares during the same period.