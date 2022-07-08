Morgan Stanley lifts Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ: FYBR] closed the trading session at $24.95 on 07/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $24.52, while the highest price level was $24.98. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Frontier to Report Second-Quarter 2022 Earnings on August 5, 2022.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ: FYBR):.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -15.40 percent and weekly performance of 6.58 percent. The stock has been moved at -12.76 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -6.97 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -12.36 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.57M shares, FYBR reached to a volume of 3016276 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FYBR shares is $40.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FYBR stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal-Weight, with their previous recommendation back on May 26, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on April 26, 2022, representing the official price target for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $37, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on FYBR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. is set at 1.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for FYBR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.93. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.56.

FYBR stock trade performance evaluation

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.58. With this latest performance, FYBR shares dropped by -6.97% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -16.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FYBR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.89, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 51.61 for Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.51, while it was recorded at 24.56 for the last single week of trading, and 28.04 for the last 200 days.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Frontier Communications Parent Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [FYBR]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $5,683 million, or 94.20% of FYBR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FYBR stocks are: ARES MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 35,205,132, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CERBERUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P., holding 21,958,291 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $547.86 million in FYBR stocks shares; and GLENDON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $536.63 million in FYBR stock with ownership of nearly 1.314% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 87 institutional holders increased their position in Frontier Communications Parent Inc. [NASDAQ:FYBR] by around 11,692,151 shares. Additionally, 73 investors decreased positions by around 12,449,342 shares, while 37 investors held positions by with 203,636,310 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 227,777,803 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FYBR stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,433,754 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,186,758 shares during the same period.