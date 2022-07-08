Market cap of iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] reaches 25.37M – now what?

iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ: ISPC] gained 24.89% or 0.59 points to close at $2.96 with a heavy trading volume of 2899442 shares. The company report on July 7, 2022 that iSpecimen Adds New Global Biospecimen Suppliers to Proprietary Marketplace Platform for Researchers to Leverage.

New Suppliers Will Increase Access to Unique Banked Biospecimens for Advancing Oncology and Cardiovascular Disease Research.

iSpecimen Inc. (Nasdaq: ISPC) (“iSpecimen” or the “Company”), an online global marketplace that connects scientists in need of biospecimens for medical research with a network of healthcare specimen providers, announced today that it has added new global biospecimen suppliers to its proprietary Marketplace platform for advancing oncology and cardiovascular disease research.

It opened the trading session at $2.37, the shares rose to $3.26 and dropped to $2.33, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ISPC points out that the company has recorded -65.18% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -43.0% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 179.02K shares, ISPC reached to a volume of 2899442 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ISPC shares is $11.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ISPC stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for iSpecimen Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for ISPC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.37. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.05.

Trading performance analysis for ISPC stock

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 32.74. With this latest performance, ISPC shares dropped by -3.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -55.82% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ISPC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.14 for iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.73, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 5.62 for the last 200 days.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC] shares currently have an operating margin of -53.21 and a Gross Margin at +43.85. iSpecimen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -80.48.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -713.06, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.75.

iSpecimen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ISPC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for iSpecimen Inc. go to 15.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at iSpecimen Inc. [ISPC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 4.00% of ISPC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ISPC stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 71,175, which is approximately 903.596% of the company’s market cap and around 8.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLEICHROEDER LP, holding 65,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.2 million in ISPC stocks shares; and TETON ADVISORS, INC., currently with $0.12 million in ISPC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in iSpecimen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 11 institutional holders increased their position in iSpecimen Inc. [NASDAQ:ISPC] by around 185,678 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 1,034,890 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 909,803 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 310,765 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ISPC stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 107,544 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 703,870 shares during the same period.