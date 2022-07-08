Market cap of Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] reaches 1.09B – now what?

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE: HIMS] price surged by 8.51 percent to reach at $0.44. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on August 8, 2022.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (“Hims & Hers”, NYSE: HIMS), the multi-specialty telehealth platform focused on providing modern personalized health and wellness experiences to consumers, will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Monday, August 8, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. E.T., with a conference call to follow at 5:00 p.m. E.T.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220707005027/en/.

A sum of 3165504 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.33M shares. Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares reached a high of $5.64 and dropped to a low of $5.18 until finishing in the latest session at $5.61.

The one-year HIMS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 12.21. The average equity rating for HIMS stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIMS shares is $6.39 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on April 01, 2022, representing the official price target for Hims & Hers Health Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7, while Deutsche Bank analysts kept a Hold rating on HIMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hims & Hers Health Inc. is set at 0.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.41. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.46, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.04.

HIMS Stock Performance Analysis:

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.91. With this latest performance, HIMS shares gained by 35.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -47.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 83.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.94 for Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.11, while it was recorded at 5.04 for the last single week of trading, and 5.59 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hims & Hers Health Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] shares currently have an operating margin of -42.31 and a Gross Margin at +73.72. Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.60.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -44.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -34.38.

Hims & Hers Health Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.50 and a Current Ratio set at 4.80.

HIMS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HIMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hims & Hers Health Inc. go to 38.20%.

Hims & Hers Health Inc. [HIMS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $556 million, or 45.70% of HIMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIMS stocks are: REDPOINT MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 10,396,124, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XVI, LLC, holding 10,201,746 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $57.23 million in HIMS stocks shares; and INSTITUTIONAL VENTURE MANAGEMENT XV, LLC, currently with $57.23 million in HIMS stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hims & Hers Health Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 63 institutional holders increased their position in Hims & Hers Health Inc. [NYSE:HIMS] by around 18,695,846 shares. Additionally, 59 investors decreased positions by around 10,021,734 shares, while 38 investors held positions by with 70,409,080 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 99,126,660 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIMS stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,035,176 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 5,342,817 shares during the same period.