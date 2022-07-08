Market Analysts see HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] gaining to $56. Time to buy?

HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE: DINO] jumped around 0.07 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $43.88 at the close of the session, up 0.16%. The company report on July 5, 2022 that HF Sinclair Corporation Announces Appointment of Rhoman Hardy to Its Board of Directors.

HF Sinclair Corporation (NYSE:DINO) (“HF Sinclair”) today announced that its Board of Directors (the “Board”) appointed Rhoman J. Hardy to the Board, effective July 2, 2022. This appointment increases the size of the Board to twelve directors and increases the number of independent directors on the Board from nine to ten.

Mr. Hardy joined Shell USA, Inc. (formerly Shell Oil Company, Inc.) in 1988, and at the time of his retirement in 2022, Mr. Hardy served as Senior Vice President, Shell Chemicals and Products, for the U.S. Gulf Coast, a position he held since 2021. Prior to that time, Mr. Hardy served in a number of leadership positions, including as Vice President, Shell Chemicals and Products/General Manager, Shell Geismar Chemical Site from 2018 until 2021 and as General Manager, Shell Geismar Chemical Site from 2015 to 2018.

HF Sinclair Corporation stock is now 33.86% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. DINO Stock saw the intraday high of $43.88 and lowest of $41.225 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 58.50, which means current price is +50.58% above from all time high which was touched on 06/09/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.36M shares, DINO reached a trading volume of 4342408 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DINO shares is $54.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DINO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for HF Sinclair Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 16, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $38 to $52. The new note on the price target was released on May 11, 2022, representing the official price target for HF Sinclair Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for HF Sinclair Corporation is set at 2.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for DINO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.43. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.68.

How has DINO stock performed recently?

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.64. With this latest performance, DINO shares dropped by -16.96% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 29.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 40.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DINO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.42 for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 46.55, while it was recorded at 44.94 for the last single week of trading, and 37.67 for the last 200 days.

HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO] shares currently have an operating margin of +4.36 and a Gross Margin at +6.26. HF Sinclair Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.99.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.15, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.43.

HF Sinclair Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

Earnings analysis for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DINO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for HF Sinclair Corporation go to 22.65%.

Insider trade positions for HF Sinclair Corporation [DINO]

There are presently around $5,931 million, or 62.60% of DINO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DINO stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 14,203,998, which is approximately 1.408% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 13,539,067 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $593.15 million in DINO stocks shares; and TCTC HOLDINGS, LLC, currently with $544.98 million in DINO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in HF Sinclair Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 169 institutional holders increased their position in HF Sinclair Corporation [NYSE:DINO] by around 18,188,337 shares. Additionally, 212 investors decreased positions by around 26,462,902 shares, while 76 investors held positions by with 90,732,244 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 135,383,483 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DINO stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,258,202 shares, while 93 institutional investors sold positions of 11,827,494 shares during the same period.