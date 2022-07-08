Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] fell -64.18% so far this year. What now?

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ: KRBP] price surged by 43.46 percent to reach at $0.17. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Kiromic BioPharma Achieves Milestone with Timely Completion of Expanded cGMP Manufacturing Facility to Support Cell Therapy Oncology Pipeline.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Construction Completion is One of the Pre-requisites to Beginning the Deltacel™ Clinical Trial Activation Later This Year and Addresses a Key Clinical Hold Citation.

Kiromic BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: KRBP) (“Kiromic” or the “Company”), a clinical-stage fully integrated biotherapeutics company using its proprietary DIAMOND® artificial intelligence and data mining platform to develop cell and gene therapies with a focus on immuno-oncology, announces the timely completion of construction on its expanded current good manufacturing practice (cGMP) manufacturing facility in Houston. This significant milestone was accomplished within the timeline established by the Company, specifically June 30, 2022.

A sum of 17807661 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.06M shares. Kiromic BioPharma Inc. shares reached a high of $0.76 and dropped to a low of $0.431 until finishing in the latest session at $0.55.

Guru’s Opinion on Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. is set at 0.10 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.52.

KRBP Stock Performance Analysis:

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 21.78. With this latest performance, KRBP shares gained by 95.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -68.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for KRBP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.94, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.42 for Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4334, while it was recorded at 0.4319 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3402 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Kiromic BioPharma Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -133.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -118.51.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 7.90.

Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [KRBP] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.00% of KRBP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of KRBP stocks are: KEPOS CAPITAL LP with ownership of 767,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 2.90% of the total institutional ownership; LYNWOOD CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC., holding 300,000 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.16 million in KRBP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.16 million in KRBP stock with ownership of nearly -3.747% of the company’s market capitalization.

8 institutional holders increased their position in Kiromic BioPharma Inc. [NASDAQ:KRBP] by around 189,664 shares. Additionally, 10 investors decreased positions by around 657,680 shares, while 6 investors held positions by with 1,182,565 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,029,909 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. KRBP stock had 2 new institutional investments in for a total of 56,150 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 19,275 shares during the same period.