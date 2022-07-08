JMP Securities slashes price target on Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] – find out why.

Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ: EXPE] jumped around 2.83 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $96.70 at the close of the session, up 3.01%. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Expedia Group’s Annual Global Impact Report Reveals Positive Momentum and Commitment to a More Inclusive and Responsible Travel Industry.

Report details progress during 2021 and priority areas for 2022 and beyond.

Expedia Group Inc. stock is now -46.49% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. EXPE Stock saw the intraday high of $97.09 and lowest of $94.44 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 217.72, which means current price is +7.00% above from all time high which was touched on 02/16/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.72M shares, EXPE reached a trading volume of 2438942 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EXPE shares is $183.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EXPE stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Expedia Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 22, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on May 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Expedia Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Expedia Group Inc. is set at 5.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for EXPE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.28, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 35.93. Price to Free Cash Flow for EXPE in the course of the last twelve months was 3.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.90.

How has EXPE stock performed recently?

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.75. With this latest performance, EXPE shares dropped by -27.48% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -40.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EXPE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.90 for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 123.77, while it was recorded at 95.79 for the last single week of trading, and 164.80 for the last 200 days.

Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE] shares currently have an operating margin of +3.04 and a Gross Margin at +72.83. Expedia Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +0.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.52, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.06.

Expedia Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings analysis for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EXPE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Expedia Group Inc. go to 22.80%.

Insider trade positions for Expedia Group Inc. [EXPE]

There are presently around $14,251 million, or 98.30% of EXPE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EXPE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 16,147,624, which is approximately 4.815% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,844,679 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in EXPE stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $826.61 million in EXPE stock with ownership of nearly 3.792% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Expedia Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 495 institutional holders increased their position in Expedia Group Inc. [NASDAQ:EXPE] by around 23,700,417 shares. Additionally, 345 investors decreased positions by around 21,440,225 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 102,234,315 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 147,374,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EXPE stock had 168 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,500,872 shares, while 96 institutional investors sold positions of 3,693,928 shares during the same period.