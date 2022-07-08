JMP Securities slashes price target on Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] – find out why.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [NASDAQ: AMTI] traded at a low on 07/06/22, posting a -25.64 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.32. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Applied Molecular Transport Announces Top-line Phase 2 Results from MARKET Combination Trial of Oral AMT-101 in Patients with Moderate-to-Severe Ulcerative Colitis.

– Similar clinical remission rates observed of 31.8% (7/22) in patients receiving combination (AMT-101 and adalimumab) versus 33.3% (9/27) in patients receiving placebo plus adalimumab at week 8.

– Post hoc analysis of patients with shorter duration of ulcerative colitis (UC) < 5 years showed clinical remission rate of 43.8% (7/16) in patients receiving combination versus 15.4% (2/13) in patients receiving adalimumab alone, suggesting combination treatment earlier in the course of disease may be beneficial. The results of the trading session contributed to over 4596012 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stands at 14.71% while the volatility over the past one month is 12.66%. The market cap for AMTI stock reached $89.99 million, with 38.64 million shares outstanding and 29.75 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 352.83K shares, AMTI reached a trading volume of 4596012 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMTI shares is $23.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMTI stock is a recommendation set at 1.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on March 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, SVB Leerink raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2020, representing the official price target for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $38, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AMTI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. is set at 0.43 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.70.

How has AMTI stock performed recently?

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -28.17. With this latest performance, AMTI shares dropped by -31.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 35.47 for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.63, while it was recorded at 2.85 for the last single week of trading, and 11.44 for the last 200 days.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -67.93, with Return on Assets sitting at -56.62.

Applied Molecular Transport Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.20 and a Current Ratio set at 7.20.

Earnings analysis for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMTI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. go to 38.70%.

Insider trade positions for Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [AMTI]

There are presently around $88 million, or 73.50% of AMTI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMTI stocks are: EPIQ CAPITAL GROUP, LLC with ownership of 9,098,780, which is approximately 0.257% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 4,223,964 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.18 million in AMTI stocks shares; and FOUNDERS FUND V MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $11.27 million in AMTI stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

39 institutional holders increased their position in Applied Molecular Transport Inc. [NASDAQ:AMTI] by around 2,859,530 shares. Additionally, 45 investors decreased positions by around 2,133,196 shares, while 14 investors held positions by with 23,311,824 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,304,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMTI stock had 14 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,314,096 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 1,165,528 shares during the same period.