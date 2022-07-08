II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] fell -31.00% so far this year. What now?

II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ: IIVI] loss -2.46% or -1.19 points to close at $47.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3407227 shares. The company report on July 1, 2022 that II-VI Incorporated Completes the Acquisition of Coherent, Forming a Global Leader in Materials, Networking, and Lasers.

The combined company will be named Coherent and will trade under the ticker symbol COHR on the Nasdaq stock market on a date soon to be announced.

II‐VI Incorporated (Nasdaq: IIVI) today successfully completed the acquisition of Coherent, Inc. (Nasdaq: COHR), forming a global leader in materials, networking, and lasers.

It opened the trading session at $48.42, the shares rose to $48.91 and dropped to $47.12, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for IIVI points out that the company has recorded -34.08% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -0.79% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, IIVI reached to a volume of 3407227 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IIVI shares is $83.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IIVI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for II-VI Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 10, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Citigroup raised their target price from $68 to $75. The new note on the price target was released on February 10, 2022, representing the official price target for II-VI Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $87 to $88, while B. Riley Securities kept a Buy rating on IIVI stock. On January 10, 2022, analysts increased their price target for IIVI shares from 71 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for II-VI Incorporated is set at 2.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IIVI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.58, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 23.55. Price to Free Cash Flow for IIVI in the course of the last twelve months was 39.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for IIVI stock

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -11.52. With this latest performance, IIVI shares dropped by -24.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -34.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -36.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IIVI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.25, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.06 for II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.91, while it was recorded at 49.49 for the last single week of trading, and 63.56 for the last 200 days.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.01 and a Gross Margin at +39.16. II-VI Incorporated’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.58.

Return on Total Capital for IIVI is now 7.96, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.97. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.07. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 37.47. Additionally, IIVI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 27.26, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 23.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 49.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.67.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, II-VI Incorporated [IIVI] managed to generate an average of $12,937 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.94 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.53.II-VI Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IIVI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for II-VI Incorporated go to 9.53%.

An analysis of insider ownership at II-VI Incorporated [IIVI]

There are presently around $6,420 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IIVI stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 13,784,170, which is approximately 3.675% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,460,634 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $602.35 million in IIVI stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $579.09 million in IIVI stock with ownership of nearly -5.582% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in II-VI Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 275 institutional holders increased their position in II-VI Incorporated [NASDAQ:IIVI] by around 14,573,681 shares. Additionally, 245 investors decreased positions by around 10,866,428 shares, while 113 investors held positions by with 107,363,776 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 132,803,885 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IIVI stock had 64 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,470,455 shares, while 65 institutional investors sold positions of 2,913,389 shares during the same period.