Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] moved up 11.55: Why It’s Important

Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HIPO] closed the trading session at $0.94 on 07/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.8468, while the highest price level was $0.96. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Hippo to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 11, 2022.

Hippo (NYSE: HIPO), the home insurance group focused on proactive home protection, today announced the company’s second quarter financial results will be released after market close on Thursday, August 11, 2022. The company will host a conference call and live webcast for analysts and investors at 5pm ET/2pm PT on that day. A shareholder letter with the financial results will be accessible from the investor relations section of the company’s website prior to the conference call.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -66.89 percent and weekly performance of 23.66 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -31.10 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -53.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.68M shares, HIPO reached to a volume of 3920422 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HIPO shares is $3.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HIPO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Hippo Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 09, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2021, representing the official price target for Hippo Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on HIPO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hippo Holdings Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for HIPO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.81. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.55.

HIPO stock trade performance evaluation

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.66. With this latest performance, HIPO shares dropped by -31.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -90.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HIPO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.10 for Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2910, while it was recorded at 0.8674 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5008 for the last 200 days.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO] shares currently have an operating margin of -235.64. Hippo Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -407.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -53.99.

Hippo Holdings Inc. [HIPO]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $122 million, or 37.10% of HIPO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HIPO stocks are: BOND CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 30,003,193, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; INNOVIUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 17,369,248 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.59 million in HIPO stocks shares; and CLAL INSURANCE ENTERPRISES HOLDINGS LTD, currently with $14.36 million in HIPO stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hippo Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 59 institutional holders increased their position in Hippo Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HIPO] by around 64,168,484 shares. Additionally, 46 investors decreased positions by around 11,409,980 shares, while 28 investors held positions by with 69,467,126 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 145,045,590 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HIPO stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 42,615,375 shares, while 19 institutional investors sold positions of 9,100,886 shares during the same period.