Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] Stock trading around $50.17 per share: What’s Next?

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: HALO] gained 7.32% on the last trading session, reaching $50.17 price per share at the time. The company report on June 8, 2022 that Halozyme to Participate in the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HALO) (“Halozyme”) today announced that Dr. Helen Torley, president and chief executive officer, is scheduled to present and host investor meetings at the Goldman Sachs 43rd Annual Global Healthcare Conference being held in Rancho Palos Verdes, CA on June 14-16, 2022.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. represents 137.66 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $6.85 billion with the latest information. HALO stock price has been found in the range of $46.66 to $51.135.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.10M shares, HALO reached a trading volume of 2993884 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HALO shares is $47.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HALO stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Evercore ISI raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $56, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on HALO stock. On May 11, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for HALO shares from 50 to 48.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.83, with the Price to Sales ratio for HALO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.52. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 26.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for HALO in the course of the last twelve months was 23.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.40.

Trading performance analysis for HALO stock

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.80. With this latest performance, HALO shares gained by 12.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 9.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HALO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.44 for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 43.84, while it was recorded at 46.35 for the last single week of trading, and 38.95 for the last 200 days.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.24 and a Gross Margin at +81.64. Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +90.84.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 231.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 47.82.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.40 and a Current Ratio set at 8.90.

Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HALO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. go to 19.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [HALO]

There are presently around $6,336 million, or 96.00% of HALO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HALO stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,670,225, which is approximately 1.185% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 13,249,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $664.75 million in HALO stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $465.86 million in HALO stock with ownership of nearly -2.315% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 142 institutional holders increased their position in Halozyme Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:HALO] by around 5,570,531 shares. Additionally, 167 investors decreased positions by around 7,139,748 shares, while 46 investors held positions by with 113,583,191 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 126,293,470 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HALO stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,980,845 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,617,301 shares during the same period.