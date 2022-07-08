Grove Collaborative Holdings I [GROV] moved up 84.25: Why It’s Important

Grove Collaborative Holdings I [NYSE: GROV] closed the trading session at $7.37 on 07/07/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $4.20, while the highest price level was $7.92. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Grove Co. Expands Retail Footprint with Entry Into Kohl’s, Meijer and Giant Eagle.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Leading sustainable CPG company increased presence at more than 700 physical locations with the additional retailers while doubling its product assortment at Target.

Grove Collaborative Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: GROV) (“Grove” or “the Company”), a leading sustainable consumer products company and Certified B Corp, today announced a significant retail expansion for Grove Co., its flagship home care brand. The Company, which is committed to becoming 100% plastic-free by 2025, added three retailers – Kohl’s, Giant Eagle and Meijer – as it continues to grow its omnichannel presence.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -25.33 percent and weekly performance of 20.62 percent. The stock has been moved at -25.56 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -26.00 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 268.59K shares, GROV reached to a volume of 38247334 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Grove Collaborative Holdings I [GROV]:

Telsey Advisory Group have made an estimate for Grove Collaborative Holdings I shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Grove Collaborative Holdings I is set at 1.38 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

GROV stock trade performance evaluation

Grove Collaborative Holdings I [GROV] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.62. With this latest performance, GROV shares dropped by -26.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -24.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GROV stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.68, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.31 for Grove Collaborative Holdings I [GROV]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.59, while it was recorded at 4.91 for the last single week of trading, and 9.53 for the last 200 days.

Grove Collaborative Holdings I [GROV]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Grove Collaborative Holdings I’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

Grove Collaborative Holdings I [GROV]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $257 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GROV stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,203,102, which is approximately 8.274% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC, holding 1,880,132 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.86 million in GROV stocks shares; and MARSHALL WACE, LLP, currently with $13.68 million in GROV stock with ownership of nearly 2.194% of the company’s market capitalization.

28 institutional holders increased their position in Grove Collaborative Holdings I [NYSE:GROV] by around 4,662,478 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 5,272,402 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 24,951,956 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 34,886,836 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GROV stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,253,146 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 3,248,765 shares during the same period.