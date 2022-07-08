For Seagen Inc. [SGEN], Analyst sees a rise to $220. What next?

Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ: SGEN] jumped around 2.82 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $177.95 at the close of the session, up 1.61%. The company report on July 2, 2022 that Seagen Announces Results from Pivotal MOUNTAINEER Trial Demonstrating Clinically Meaningful Antitumor Activity of TUKYSA® (tucatinib) in Combination with Trastuzumab in Previously Treated HER2-Positive Metastatic Colorectal Cancer.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

–Phase 2 trial showed chemotherapy-free TUKYSA combination resulted in clinically meaningful and durable tumor responses–.

–Results presented in late-breaking oral session at the ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer–.

Seagen Inc. stock is now 15.10% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. SGEN Stock saw the intraday high of $183.00 and lowest of $175.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 192.79, which means current price is +68.78% above from all time high which was touched on 07/07/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.42M shares, SGEN reached a trading volume of 3574479 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Seagen Inc. [SGEN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SGEN shares is $168.05 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SGEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for Seagen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Market Perform. The new note on the price target was released on June 24, 2022, representing the official price target for Seagen Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $195 to $146, while Wolfe Research kept a Peer Perform rating on SGEN stock. On February 10, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for SGEN shares from 179 to 155.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seagen Inc. is set at 6.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for SGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 19.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 10.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.79.

How has SGEN stock performed recently?

Seagen Inc. [SGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.62. With this latest performance, SGEN shares gained by 24.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 16.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.37 for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 146.02, while it was recorded at 177.38 for the last single week of trading, and 150.34 for the last 200 days.

Seagen Inc. [SGEN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Seagen Inc. [SGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -43.32 and a Gross Margin at +80.21. Seagen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -42.84.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -20.58, with Return on Assets sitting at -17.47.

Seagen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.20.

Earnings analysis for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SGEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Seagen Inc. go to 39.20%.

Insider trade positions for Seagen Inc. [SGEN]

There are presently around $29,813 million, or 93.40% of SGEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SGEN stocks are: BAKER BROS. ADVISORS LP with ownership of 46,912,266, which is approximately 0.04% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS, holding 15,465,358 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.75 billion in SGEN stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.44 billion in SGEN stock with ownership of nearly 2.718% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seagen Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 241 institutional holders increased their position in Seagen Inc. [NASDAQ:SGEN] by around 12,718,157 shares. Additionally, 253 investors decreased positions by around 10,059,499 shares, while 74 investors held positions by with 144,756,710 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 167,534,366 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SGEN stock had 51 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,968,360 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 1,650,846 shares during the same period.