For Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT], Analyst sees a rise to $30. What next?

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ICPT] plunged by -$0.13 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $15.8278 during the day while it closed the day at $15.16. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Intercept Announces Positive Data in Fibrosis due to NASH from a New Analysis of its Phase 3 REGENERATE Study of Obeticholic Acid (OCA).

OCA 25 mg met the agreed primary endpoint of improvement in liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH at 18 months (p<0.0001), consistent with the original REGENERATE analysis. OCA 25 mg demonstrated double the response rate in reduction of liver fibrosis without worsening of NASH vs. placebo. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock has also gained 10.90% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ICPT stock has declined by -13.47% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.36% and lost -6.94% year-on date. The market cap for ICPT stock reached $440.25 million, with 29.70 million shares outstanding and 28.38 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 950.84K shares, ICPT reached a trading volume of 2712312 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ICPT shares is $27.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ICPT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Goldman dropped their target price from $17 to $10. The new note on the price target was released on August 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $18, while B. Riley Securities analysts kept a Neutral rating on ICPT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 1.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for ICPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.19.

ICPT stock trade performance evaluation

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 10.90. With this latest performance, ICPT shares gained by 3.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ICPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.26, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.16 for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.60, while it was recorded at 14.71 for the last single week of trading, and 16.14 for the last 200 days.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.34 and a Gross Margin at +96.74. Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -25.15.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.20 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ICPT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -8.89%.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ICPT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $372 million, or 83.60% of ICPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ICPT stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 3,221,832, which is approximately -0.997% of the company’s market cap and around 2.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 2,655,257 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $40.6 million in ICPT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $36.53 million in ICPT stock with ownership of nearly 21.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 67 institutional holders increased their position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ICPT] by around 3,511,726 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 3,871,379 shares, while 31 investors held positions by with 16,968,755 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 24,351,860 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ICPT stock had 22 new institutional investments in for a total of 763,142 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 802,560 shares during the same period.