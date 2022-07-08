For Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE: ESTE] traded at a high on 07/07/22, posting a 5.22 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $12.29. The company report on July 6, 2022 that EnerCom Announces Company One-on-One Meeting Requests Opened Now for Qualified Investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022.

Preliminary Presentation Times and Schedule for Participating Companies at EnerCom Denver Now Posted on the Conference Website.

EnerCom, Inc. announced today that institutional investors, portfolio managers, financial analysts, CIOs and other investment industry professionals registered for the EnerCom Denver conference can now request One-on-One meetings with the senior management teams of participating companies on the EnerCom Denver conference website.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3520440 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Earthstone Energy Inc. stands at 9.86% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.46%.

The market cap for ESTE stock reached $1.40 billion, with 63.45 million shares outstanding and 62.90 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.73M shares, ESTE reached a trading volume of 3520440 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ESTE shares is $24.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ESTE stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Earthstone Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on July 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price to Equal-Weight. The new note on the price target was released on April 14, 2022, representing the official price target for Earthstone Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $15, while The Benchmark Company analysts kept a Buy rating on ESTE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Earthstone Energy Inc. is set at 1.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for ESTE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.59. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00. Price to Free Cash Flow for ESTE in the course of the last twelve months was 5.12 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has ESTE stock performed recently?

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.68. With this latest performance, ESTE shares dropped by -39.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.57% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.01% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ESTE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.56 for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.98, while it was recorded at 12.73 for the last single week of trading, and 12.93 for the last 200 days.

Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.28 and a Gross Margin at +56.27. Earthstone Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.46.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.77.

Earthstone Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.30.

Earnings analysis for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ESTE. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Earthstone Energy Inc. go to 21.00%.

Insider trade positions for Earthstone Energy Inc. [ESTE]

There are presently around $678 million, or 70.70% of ESTE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ESTE stocks are: WARBURG PINCUS LLC with ownership of 23,030,766, which is approximately 73.973% of the company’s market cap and around 3.00% of the total institutional ownership; ONTARIO TEACHERS PENSION PLAN BOARD, holding 3,449,699 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $42.4 million in ESTE stocks shares; and ENCAP ENERGY CAPITAL FUND VIII, L.P., currently with $28.3 million in ESTE stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Earthstone Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 108 institutional holders increased their position in Earthstone Energy Inc. [NYSE:ESTE] by around 24,564,931 shares. Additionally, 39 investors decreased positions by around 3,066,794 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 27,546,680 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 55,178,405 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ESTE stock had 50 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,859,070 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 361,552 shares during the same period.