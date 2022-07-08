Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] is -37.65% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE: EGO] price surged by 0.52 percent to reach at $0.03. The company report on June 10, 2022 that Eldorado Gold Announces Election of Directors and Voting Results from Annual Meeting of Shareholders.

Eldorado Gold Corporation (“Eldorado” or “the Company”) is pleased to announce that all director nominees, as listed in the Management Proxy Circular dated April 25, 2022, were elected as directors of Eldorado at the Company’s Annual Meeting of Shareholders (the “Meeting”) held on June 9, 2022.

“On behalf of the Board, we would like to thank our shareholders for their ongoing feedback and support for the governance efforts and the strategic direction we have undertaken,” said Steven Reid, Chair of Eldorado Gold’s Board of Directors.

A sum of 2803577 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.09M shares. Eldorado Gold Corporation shares reached a high of $6.065 and dropped to a low of $5.76 until finishing in the latest session at $5.83.

The average equity rating for EGO stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]:

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Eldorado Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 09, 2020. The new note on the price target was released on March 04, 2020, representing the official price target for Eldorado Gold Corporation stock. On January 16, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for EGO shares from 9 to 7.50.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Eldorado Gold Corporation is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for EGO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.33, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.41.

EGO Stock Performance Analysis:

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.76. With this latest performance, EGO shares dropped by -29.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -37.45% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EGO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.03, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 19.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 26.00 for Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.05, while it was recorded at 6.10 for the last single week of trading, and 9.39 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Eldorado Gold Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.33 and a Gross Margin at +27.10. Eldorado Gold Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.14.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 0.30, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.22.

Eldorado Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.60.

EGO Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EGO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Eldorado Gold Corporation go to 10.64%.

Eldorado Gold Corporation [EGO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $619 million, or 75.80% of EGO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EGO stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 20,016,110, which is approximately 20.205% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; HELIKON INVESTMENTS LTD, holding 12,245,418 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $71.39 million in EGO stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $60.17 million in EGO stock with ownership of nearly 1.388% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Eldorado Gold Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 79 institutional holders increased their position in Eldorado Gold Corporation [NYSE:EGO] by around 19,401,109 shares. Additionally, 53 investors decreased positions by around 14,853,748 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 71,951,687 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 106,206,544 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EGO stock had 20 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,663,446 shares, while 16 institutional investors sold positions of 3,623,533 shares during the same period.