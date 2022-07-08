Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] Stock trading around $77.00 per share: What’s Next?

Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE: DQ] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.93% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 14.63%. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Daqo New Energy’s Subsidiary Xinjiang Daqo successfully completes its private offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Daqo New Energy Corp. (NYSE: DQ) (“Daqo New Energy”, the “Company” or “we”), a leading manufacturer of high-purity polysilicon for the global solar PV industry, today announced that the Company’s major operational subsidiary, Xinjiang Daqo New Energy (“Xinjiang Daqo”), had successfully completed its private offering on the Shanghai Stock Exchange.

Xinjiang Daqo has issued 212,396,215 shares, representing approximately 9.94% of its total 2,137,396,215 shares outstanding immediately after the completion of the private offering. The shares were issued at a private offering price of RMB51.79 per share and the total gross proceeds to Xinjiang Daqo of the private offering are approximately RMB11 billion. Upon completion of the private offering, Daqo New Energy beneficially owns approximately 72.68% of Xinjiang Daqo’s shares.

Over the last 12 months, DQ stock rose by 8.07%. The one-year Daqo New Energy Corp. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.24. The average equity rating for DQ stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $5.79 billion, with 74.38 million shares outstanding and 68.16 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.54M shares, DQ stock reached a trading volume of 3194879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DQ shares is $80.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DQ stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Daqo New Energy Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 04, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $145 to $76. The new note on the price target was released on August 31, 2021, representing the official price target for Daqo New Energy Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $48 to $53, while Nomura kept a Neutral rating on DQ stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Daqo New Energy Corp. is set at 5.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for DQ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.14. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.65, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 13.35.

DQ Stock Performance Analysis:

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.63. With this latest performance, DQ shares gained by 24.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 83.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DQ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.68, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 66.69 for Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 53.33, while it was recorded at 71.41 for the last single week of trading, and 50.67 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Daqo New Energy Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] shares currently have an operating margin of +62.59 and a Gross Margin at +65.36. Daqo New Energy Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.61.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 51.14, with Return on Assets sitting at 32.68.

Daqo New Energy Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.60 and a Current Ratio set at 3.20.

Daqo New Energy Corp. [DQ] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $2,633 million, or 59.10% of DQ stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DQ stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 4,885,124, which is approximately -2.071% of the company’s market cap and around 76.40% of the total institutional ownership; BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDING S.A., holding 3,585,266 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $240.21 million in DQ stocks shares; and FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC, currently with $228.09 million in DQ stock with ownership of nearly 4.34% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Daqo New Energy Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 101 institutional holders increased their position in Daqo New Energy Corp. [NYSE:DQ] by around 5,562,640 shares. Additionally, 95 investors decreased positions by around 7,231,171 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 26,499,909 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 39,293,720 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DQ stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,821,418 shares, while 24 institutional investors sold positions of 1,825,106 shares during the same period.