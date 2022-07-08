Credit Suisse lifts Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE: CNK] price surged by 2.91 percent to reach at $0.45. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Lionsgate and Fathom Events to Bring Kevin Smith’s “Clerks III” to Theaters for Two Nights ONLY on September 13th and 15th.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Smith will also take latest installment of the 90’s classic franchise on a ‘Convenience Tour’ roadshow throughout September and October.

Global content leader Lionsgate is partnering with Fathom Events, the premier name in event cinema, to bring director Kevin Smith’s highly anticipated “Clerks III” to the big screen this September.

A sum of 3167335 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.24M shares. Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $15.93 and dropped to a low of $15.37 until finishing in the latest session at $15.91.

The one-year CNK stock forecast points to a potential upside of 27.35. The average equity rating for CNK stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNK shares is $21.90 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNK stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on October 22, 2021, representing the official price target for Cinemark Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $21 to $19, while Goldman kept a Sell rating on CNK stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cinemark Holdings Inc. is set at 0.74, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.03. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

CNK Stock Performance Analysis:

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.78. With this latest performance, CNK shares dropped by -6.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -19.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.36 for Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.54, while it was recorded at 15.41 for the last single week of trading, and 17.11 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cinemark Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] shares currently have an operating margin of -14.87 and a Gross Margin at -4.21. Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -27.59.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -75.03, with Return on Assets sitting at -7.72.

Cinemark Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

CNK Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNK. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cinemark Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. [CNK] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1,744 million, or 99.50% of CNK stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CNK stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 18,805,166, which is approximately 2.294% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,649,459 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $185.34 million in CNK stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $171.85 million in CNK stock with ownership of nearly 1.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cinemark Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 109 institutional holders increased their position in Cinemark Holdings Inc. [NYSE:CNK] by around 12,029,962 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 11,691,391 shares, while 33 investors held positions by with 85,871,975 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 109,593,328 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CNK stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,993,748 shares, while 37 institutional investors sold positions of 3,433,732 shares during the same period.