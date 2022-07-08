CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] moved down -0.63: Why It’s Important

CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ: CSGP] loss -0.63% on the last trading session, reaching $61.68 price per share at the time. The company report on July 7, 2022 that Multifamily Rent Growth Across the Country Cools in Q2.

According to a new report from CoStar Group, the national year over year rent growth was 9.2% in the second quarter of 2022, down from 11.4% in the first quarter.

Today, CoStar Group released the findings from its second quarter report on rent growth in the United States. According to the nationwide study, while demand is up 9.2% year over year, this figure is down from 11.4% at the end of the first quarter. These findings mark a continued downward trend in rent growth, with this now being the third quarter in a row of diminishing demand. The report also found that the vacancy rate is up 10 basis points, rising to 5% nationally.

CoStar Group Inc. represents 392.89 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $24.08 billion with the latest information. CSGP stock price has been found in the range of $61.44 to $62.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.03M shares, CSGP reached a trading volume of 2735931 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CSGP shares is $76.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CSGP stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for CoStar Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts dropped their target price from $85 to $60. The new note on the price target was released on February 23, 2022, representing the official price target for CoStar Group Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $115 to $70, while Needham kept a Buy rating on CSGP stock. On February 23, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CSGP shares from 102 to 97.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CoStar Group Inc. is set at 1.89, with the Price to Sales ratio for CSGP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.18, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for CSGP in the course of the last twelve months was 54.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 11.10.

Trading performance analysis for CSGP stock

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.44. With this latest performance, CSGP shares gained by 0.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.14% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CSGP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.71 for CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 59.67, while it was recorded at 61.47 for the last single week of trading, and 70.93 for the last 200 days.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.24 and a Gross Margin at +77.78. CoStar Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.13.

CoStar Group Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 11.10 and a Current Ratio set at 11.10.

CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CSGP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CoStar Group Inc. go to 20.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CoStar Group Inc. [CSGP]

There are presently around $23,344 million, or 98.90% of CSGP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CSGP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 34,757,886, which is approximately 0.593% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 20,615,252 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.27 billion in CSGP stocks shares; and BAMCO INC /NY/, currently with $1.16 billion in CSGP stock with ownership of nearly 1.894% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CoStar Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 314 institutional holders increased their position in CoStar Group Inc. [NASDAQ:CSGP] by around 43,437,745 shares. Additionally, 307 investors decreased positions by around 45,893,724 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 289,145,488 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 378,476,957 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CSGP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,670,198 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 9,629,951 shares during the same period.