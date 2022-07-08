Chegg Inc. [CHGG] Stock trading around $18.94 per share: What’s Next?

Chegg Inc. [NYSE: CHGG] gained 0.42% or 0.08 points to close at $18.94 with a heavy trading volume of 3207156 shares. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Chegg Announces Increased Authorization of Securities Repurchase Program by $1 Billion.

Chegg, Inc. (NYSE: CHGG), the leading student-first connect learning platform, today announced its board of directors has authorized the increase of its previously announced $1 billion securities repurchase program, up to an aggregate of $2 billion of Chegg’s common stock and/or convertible notes, through open market purchases, block trades and/or in privately negotiated transactions or pursuant to Rule 10b5-1 plans, in compliance with applicable securities laws and other legal requirements. In addition to this increased $1 billion securities repurchase authorization, Chegg has approximately $65 million remaining from its previously announced $1 billion securities repurchase program. The timing, volume, and nature of any repurchases will be determined by Chegg’s management, in consultation with the board’s Finance Committee, based on its evaluation of the capital needs of the business, market conditions, applicable legal requirements, and other factors. The repurchase program has no expiration date and will continue until otherwise suspended, terminated, or modified at any time for any reason by our board of directors. Chegg currently expects to fund the repurchase program from its existing cash balance and future cash flows from operations.

It opened the trading session at $18.96, the shares rose to $19.25 and dropped to $18.44, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for CHGG points out that the company has recorded -36.14% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -20.95% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, CHGG reached to a volume of 3207156 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Chegg Inc. [CHGG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CHGG shares is $29.04 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CHGG stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for Chegg Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler dropped their target price from $44 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on May 03, 2022, representing the official price target for Chegg Inc. stock. On January 13, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for CHGG shares from 54 to 43.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Chegg Inc. is set at 1.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for CHGG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.58. Price to Free Cash Flow for CHGG in the course of the last twelve months was 8.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 8.00.

Trading performance analysis for CHGG stock

Chegg Inc. [CHGG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.61. With this latest performance, CHGG shares dropped by -9.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -77.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CHGG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.70, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 45.47 for Chegg Inc. [CHGG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.47, while it was recorded at 18.98 for the last single week of trading, and 32.65 for the last 200 days.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Chegg Inc. [CHGG] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.50 and a Gross Margin at +67.16. Chegg Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.19.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -0.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.06.

Chegg Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.00 and a Current Ratio set at 8.00.

Chegg Inc. [CHGG]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CHGG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Chegg Inc. go to 30.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Chegg Inc. [CHGG]

There are presently around $2,353 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CHGG stocks are: BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO with ownership of 18,657,337, which is approximately -1.85% of the company’s market cap and around 2.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,681,605 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $221.25 million in CHGG stocks shares; and ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP, currently with $115.45 million in CHGG stock with ownership of nearly 17.57% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Chegg Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 179 institutional holders increased their position in Chegg Inc. [NYSE:CHGG] by around 14,952,293 shares. Additionally, 184 investors decreased positions by around 20,541,346 shares, while 47 investors held positions by with 88,725,617 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 124,219,256 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CHGG stock had 70 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,381,283 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 5,893,530 shares during the same period.