Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Revenue clocked in at $806.10 million, down -1.00% YTD: What’s Next?

Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ: BMBL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 3.62% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.52%. The company report on May 12, 2022 that Bumble Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 50th Annual 2022 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference.

Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ: BMBL), the parent company of Bumble, Badoo, and Fruitz, today announced that management will participate in the upcoming J.P. Morgan 50th Annual 2022 Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference in Boston. Management will participate in a fireside chat session on May 23, 2022 at 3:10 p.m. ET.

The fireside chat will be available via live audio webcast and archived replay in the Events & Presentations section of Bumble’s investor relations website.

Over the last 12 months, BMBL stock dropped by -39.55%. The one-year Bumble Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.52. The average equity rating for BMBL stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $6.51 billion, with 129.23 million shares outstanding and 78.77 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.74M shares, BMBL stock reached a trading volume of 3506266 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Bumble Inc. [BMBL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMBL shares is $30.33 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMBL stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Deutsche Bank have made an estimate for Bumble Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on March 11, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Bumble Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $57 to $54, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on BMBL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bumble Inc. is set at 2.35, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMBL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.07. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.59.

BMBL Stock Performance Analysis:

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.52. With this latest performance, BMBL shares gained by 10.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMBL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.99, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.86 for Bumble Inc. [BMBL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 27.68, while it was recorded at 30.35 for the last single week of trading, and 33.46 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Bumble Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Bumble Inc. [BMBL] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.42 and a Gross Margin at +58.60. Bumble Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.50.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 17.18, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.54.

Bumble Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Bumble Inc. [BMBL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $4,011 million, or 96.50% of BMBL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMBL stocks are: BLACKSTONE INC. with ownership of 43,181,192, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, holding 13,492,883 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $436.5 million in BMBL stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $258.9 million in BMBL stock with ownership of nearly 83.488% of the company’s market capitalization.

114 institutional holders increased their position in Bumble Inc. [NASDAQ:BMBL] by around 24,856,204 shares. Additionally, 120 investors decreased positions by around 23,576,977 shares, while 40 investors held positions by with 75,560,324 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 123,993,505 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMBL stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,596,606 shares, while 62 institutional investors sold positions of 12,781,745 shares during the same period.