BofA Securities lifts DexCom Inc. [DXCM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ: DXCM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 4.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 8.58%. The company report on June 30, 2022 that Dexcom Schedules Second Quarter 2022 Earnings Release and Conference Call for July 28, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) today announced that it plans to release its second quarter 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, July 28, 2022. Management will hold a conference call to review the company’s second quarter 2022 performance starting at 4:30 p.m. (Eastern Time) on the same day. The conference call will be concurrently webcast. The link to the webcast will be available on the Dexcom investor relations website at investors.dexcom.com and will be archived there for future reference.

To listen to the conference call, please dial (866) 374-5140 (US/Canada) or (404) 400-0571 (International) and use the confirmation number “24372094#” approximately five minutes prior to the start time.

Over the last 12 months, DXCM stock dropped by -26.78%. The one-year DexCom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 34.75. The average equity rating for DXCM stock is currently 1.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $30.87 billion, with 388.80 million shares outstanding and 97.63 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.61M shares, DXCM stock reached a trading volume of 3231132 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on DexCom Inc. [DXCM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for DXCM shares is $125.55 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on DXCM stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for DexCom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 03, 2022, representing the official price target for DexCom Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $575, while Wells Fargo analysts kept a Overweight rating on DXCM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DexCom Inc. is set at 3.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for DXCM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for DXCM in the course of the last twelve months was 326.32 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 4.80.

DXCM Stock Performance Analysis:

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 8.58. With this latest performance, DXCM shares gained by 10.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -36.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -26.78% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DXCM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 58.84, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.61 for DexCom Inc. [DXCM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 80.01, while it was recorded at 78.18 for the last single week of trading, and 115.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into DexCom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DexCom Inc. [DXCM] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.86 and a Gross Margin at +68.63. DexCom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.32.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.35.

DexCom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.80 and a Current Ratio set at 5.30.

DXCM Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for DXCM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DexCom Inc. go to 30.90%.

DexCom Inc. [DXCM] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $30,795 million, or 98.80% of DXCM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of DXCM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,203,136, which is approximately 1.349% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 33,749,320 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.76 billion in DXCM stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $1.49 billion in DXCM stock with ownership of nearly 1% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DexCom Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 423 institutional holders increased their position in DexCom Inc. [NASDAQ:DXCM] by around 37,122,559 shares. Additionally, 437 investors decreased positions by around 27,349,240 shares, while 128 investors held positions by with 311,441,368 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 375,913,167 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. DXCM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,504,976 shares, while 139 institutional investors sold positions of 4,969,476 shares during the same period.