Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] fell -72.13% so far this year. What now?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: APRE] traded at a low on 07/07/22, posting a -3.61 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.80. The company report on May 16, 2022 that Aprea Therapeutics Announces Acquisition of Atrin Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Reports First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics targeting DNA damage response pathways today announced that it has acquired Atrin Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Atrin”) and reported financial results for the three months ended March 31, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2767642 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stands at 8.13% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.64%.

The market cap for APRE stock reached $18.06 million, with 21.90 million shares outstanding and 21.09 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 370.86K shares, APRE reached a trading volume of 2767642 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APRE shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APRE stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 28, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Berenberg raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on December 16, 2020, representing the official price target for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $25, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on APRE stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.08 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.40, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.11.

How has APRE stock performed recently?

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.69. With this latest performance, APRE shares dropped by -1.25% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -73.94% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APRE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.17, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.74 for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9485, while it was recorded at 0.7970 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6133 for the last 200 days.

Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Aprea Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.40 and a Current Ratio set at 7.40.

Insider trade positions for Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [APRE]

There are presently around $2 million, or 20.70% of APRE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APRE stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 355,490, which is approximately -48.984% of the company’s market cap and around 4.90% of the total institutional ownership; KENNEDY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC., holding 334,796 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.27 million in APRE stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $0.24 million in APRE stock with ownership of nearly 5.667% of the company’s market capitalization.

17 institutional holders increased their position in Aprea Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:APRE] by around 225,960 shares. Additionally, 26 investors decreased positions by around 1,429,862 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 804,986 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 2,460,808 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APRE stock had 9 new institutional investments in for a total of 138,435 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 543,503 shares during the same period.