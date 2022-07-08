Amphenol Corporation [APH] Stock trading around $65.82 per share: What’s Next?

Amphenol Corporation [NYSE: APH] traded at a high on 07/07/22, posting a 2.11 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $65.82. The company report on May 4, 2022 that Amphenol Announces Second Quarter 2022 Dividend.

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) announced today that its Board of Directors approved the second quarter 2022 dividend on its Common Stock in the amount of $0.20 per share at its meeting held on May 3, 2022. The Company will pay this second quarter 2022 dividend on July 13, 2022 to shareholders of record as of June 21, 2022.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2558941 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amphenol Corporation stands at 2.58% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.46%.

The market cap for APH stock reached $39.69 billion, with 598.30 million shares outstanding and 593.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.47M shares, APH reached a trading volume of 2558941 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amphenol Corporation [APH]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for APH shares is $84.85 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on APH stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Amphenol Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on December 29, 2020, representing the official price target for Amphenol Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $127, while Robert W. Baird analysts kept a Outperform rating on APH stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amphenol Corporation is set at 1.76, with the Price to Sales ratio for APH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.16. Price to Free Cash Flow for APH in the course of the last twelve months was 47.82 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.70.

How has APH stock performed recently?

Amphenol Corporation [APH] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 2.25. With this latest performance, APH shares dropped by -7.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -24.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for APH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.45 for Amphenol Corporation [APH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.22, while it was recorded at 64.47 for the last single week of trading, and 75.79 for the last 200 days.

Amphenol Corporation [APH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amphenol Corporation [APH] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.00 and a Gross Margin at +31.28. Amphenol Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.43.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 26.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.62.

Amphenol Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings analysis for Amphenol Corporation [APH]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for APH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amphenol Corporation go to 9.80%.

Insider trade positions for Amphenol Corporation [APH]

There are presently around $37,215 million, or 97.20% of APH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of APH stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 69,178,983, which is approximately 6.951% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 50,272,967 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.31 billion in APH stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.89 billion in APH stock with ownership of nearly 1.453% of the company’s market capitalization.

439 institutional holders increased their position in Amphenol Corporation [NYSE:APH] by around 24,755,074 shares. Additionally, 394 investors decreased positions by around 36,640,462 shares, while 135 investors held positions by with 504,014,265 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 565,409,801 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. APH stock had 91 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,399,706 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 1,754,206 shares during the same period.