American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] Is Currently -0.30 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ: AEP] loss -0.30% or -0.28 points to close at $94.52 with a heavy trading volume of 2604518 shares. The company report on June 29, 2022 that AEP ANNOUNCES LEADERSHIP CHANGES TO EXTERNAL AFFAIRS ORGANIZATION.

American Electric Power (Nasdaq: AEP) today announced several leadership changes within its External Affairs organization to support the company’s regulatory, public policy and customer service strategies. The changes are effective July 2.

Matthew Satterwhite, currently vice president – Regulatory Services, has been promoted to senior vice president – Regulatory Services. He will continue to report to Raja Sundararajan, who will become the company’s executive vice president – External Affairs July 1. Philip Dion, currently vice president and interim chief customer officer, has been named vice president – Federal Affairs. He will report to Tony Kavanagh, senior vice president – Governmental Affairs.

It opened the trading session at $95.27, the shares rose to $95.719 and dropped to $94.41, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AEP points out that the company has recorded 6.62% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -17.83% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, AEP reached to a volume of 2604518 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AEP shares is $106.64 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AEP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for American Electric Power Company Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 26, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on March 14, 2022, representing the official price target for American Electric Power Company Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $93 to $101, while Wells Fargo kept a Overweight rating on AEP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for American Electric Power Company Inc. is set at 2.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for AEP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.78. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.01, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.76. Price to Free Cash Flow for AEP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.03 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.50.

Trading performance analysis for AEP stock

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.89. With this latest performance, AEP shares dropped by -7.39% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 6.62% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AEP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.61, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.13 for American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 97.87, while it was recorded at 95.36 for the last single week of trading, and 91.22 for the last 200 days.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.63 and a Gross Margin at +28.09. American Electric Power Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.97.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 11.58, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.84.

American Electric Power Company Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.60.

American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AEP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for American Electric Power Company Inc. go to 6.21%.

An analysis of insider ownership at American Electric Power Company Inc. [AEP]

There are presently around $35,851 million, or 75.00% of AEP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AEP stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 45,377,335, which is approximately 5.351% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,661,817 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.84 billion in AEP stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $2.63 billion in AEP stock with ownership of nearly 8.842% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in American Electric Power Company Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 692 institutional holders increased their position in American Electric Power Company Inc. [NASDAQ:AEP] by around 30,037,442 shares. Additionally, 499 investors decreased positions by around 19,304,926 shares, while 265 investors held positions by with 329,957,196 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 379,299,564 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AEP stock had 160 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,091,240 shares, while 85 institutional investors sold positions of 4,883,699 shares during the same period.