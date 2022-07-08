America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] is -7.15% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE: AMX] price plunged by -3.02 percent to reach at -$0.61. The company report on April 29, 2022 that América Móvil Files 2021 Annual Report on Form 20-F.

América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (“AMX”) [BMV: AMX] [NYSE: AMX | AMOV], has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), the Mexican Banking and Securities Commission (Comisión Nacional Bancaria y de Valores, “CNBV”), and the Mexican Stock Exchange (Bolsa Mexicana de Valores, S.A.B. de C.V., “BMV”).

The English version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com, while the Spanish version of the annual report can be accessed by visiting BMV’s website at www.bmv.com.mx, CNBV’s website at www.cnbv.gob.mx or AMX’s website at www.americamovil.com.

A sum of 6911047 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.36M shares. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares reached a high of $20.42 and dropped to a low of $19.56 until finishing in the latest session at $19.60.

The one-year AMX stock forecast points to a potential upside of 11.83. The average equity rating for AMX stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMX shares is $22.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on February 04, 2022, representing the official price target for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $19, while Itau BBA analysts kept a Market Perform rating on AMX stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. is set at 0.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.13, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

AMX Stock Performance Analysis:

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.45. With this latest performance, AMX shares dropped by -3.87% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -7.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 33.15% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.29 for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.15, while it was recorded at 20.18 for the last single week of trading, and 19.36 for the last 200 days.

Insight into America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.96 and a Gross Margin at +41.13. America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.27.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.27.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

AMX Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. go to 21.67%.

America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [AMX] Insider Position Details

Positions in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 133 institutional holders increased their position in America Movil S.A.B. de C.V. [NYSE:AMX] by around 28,039,331 shares. Additionally, 125 investors decreased positions by around 44,195,419 shares, while 77 investors held positions by with 115,573,845 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 187,808,595 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMX stock had 38 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,756,330 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,718,149 shares during the same period.