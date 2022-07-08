agilon health inc. [AGL] Revenue clocked in at $2.07 billion, down -3.89% YTD: What’s Next?

agilon health inc. [NYSE: AGL] gained 6.05% or 1.48 points to close at $25.95 with a heavy trading volume of 3406622 shares. The company report on June 28, 2022 that agilon health Appoints Denise Zamore as Chief Legal Officer.

Zamore brings extensive legal expertise to agilon within the provider and health plan sectors.

agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health care in our communities, announced the appointment of Denise Zamore as the company’s first Chief Legal Officer and Secretary to the agilon health Board of Directors effective August 1, 2022. Zamore will become a member of the executive leadership team, reporting to Steve Sell, CEO, and will lead the company’s legal function.

It opened the trading session at $24.30, the shares rose to $25.98 and dropped to $24.30, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for AGL points out that the company has recorded 1.09% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -80.71% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, AGL reached to a volume of 3406622 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about agilon health inc. [AGL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGL shares is $29.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGL stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for agilon health inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on March 30, 2022, representing the official price target for agilon health inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $35, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on AGL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for agilon health inc. is set at 1.26, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60.

Trading performance analysis for AGL stock

agilon health inc. [AGL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.06. With this latest performance, AGL shares gained by 32.74% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 1.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 73.72, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 81.21, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.91 for agilon health inc. [AGL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.64, while it was recorded at 23.74 for the last single week of trading, and 22.03 for the last 200 days.

agilon health inc. [AGL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and agilon health inc. [AGL] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.78 and a Gross Margin at +3.37. agilon health inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -22.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -100.40, with Return on Assets sitting at -39.87.

agilon health inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at agilon health inc. [AGL]

There are presently around $10,365 million, or 99.30% of AGL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AGL stocks are: CLAYTON, DUBILIER & RICE, LLC with ownership of 205,948,808, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 44,373,088 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.15 billion in AGL stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $942.57 million in AGL stock with ownership of nearly 1.273% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in agilon health inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in agilon health inc. [NYSE:AGL] by around 18,439,162 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,436,423 shares, while 18 investors held positions by with 371,528,467 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 399,404,052 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AGL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,965,269 shares, while 35 institutional investors sold positions of 4,312,267 shares during the same period.