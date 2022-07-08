AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] Stock trading around $11.49 per share: What’s Next?

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ABCL] surged by $0.91 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $11.595 during the day while it closed the day at $11.49. The company report on June 29, 2022 that Lilly to Supply an Additional 150,000 Doses of AbCellera-Discovered Antibody, Bebtelovimab, to the U.S. Government in Ongoing Effort to Provide COVID-19 Treatment Options.

Bebtelovimab continues to maintain neutralization activity against all known variants of interest and concern.

AbCellera (Nasdaq: ABCL) today announced that Eli Lilly and Company (Lilly) has entered into a modified purchase agreement with the U.S. government to supply an additional 150,000 doses of bebtelovimab, the second antibody developed through AbCellera’s collaboration with Lilly, for approximately $275 million. The existing U.S. government supply of bebtelovimab, including the new purchase, is expected to meet present demand through late August 2022. Delivery of doses will begin immediately and complete no later than August 5, 2022. An option for an additional 350,000 doses to be exercised no later than September 14, 2022, will remain in the agreement.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock has also gained 13.65% of its value over the past 7 days. However, ABCL stock has inclined by 14.21% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -13.41% and lost -19.65% year-on date.

The market cap for ABCL stock reached $3.27 billion, with 283.89 million shares outstanding and 202.52 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.61M shares, ABCL reached a trading volume of 2483753 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ABCL shares is $30.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ABCL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 21, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Piper Sandler raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 19, 2021, representing the official price target for AbCellera Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while SVB Leerink analysts kept a Outperform rating on ABCL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AbCellera Biologics Inc. is set at 0.66, with the Price to Sales ratio for ABCL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.70, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for ABCL in the course of the last twelve months was 19.71.

ABCL stock trade performance evaluation

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.65. With this latest performance, ABCL shares gained by 49.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -13.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -39.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ABCL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.56 for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.47, while it was recorded at 10.75 for the last single week of trading, and 11.46 for the last 200 days.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] shares currently have an operating margin of +66.61. AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +40.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 16.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.21.

AbCellera Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ABCL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for AbCellera Biologics Inc. go to 10.00%.

AbCellera Biologics Inc. [ABCL]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,299 million, or 40.30% of ABCL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ABCL stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 18,267,775, which is approximately -17.159% of the company’s market cap and around 20.40% of the total institutional ownership; ALLIANZ ASSET MANAGEMENT GMBH, holding 11,158,045 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $128.21 million in ABCL stocks shares; and BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO, currently with $126.95 million in ABCL stock with ownership of nearly 209.151% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AbCellera Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 69 institutional holders increased their position in AbCellera Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ABCL] by around 24,657,714 shares. Additionally, 57 investors decreased positions by around 16,713,335 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 71,692,632 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 113,063,681 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ABCL stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 9,350,535 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 2,521,440 shares during the same period.