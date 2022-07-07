why AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $4.25

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: ACRX] jumped around 0.01 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $0.26 at the close of the session, up 3.60%. The company report on May 20, 2022 that AcelRx Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACRX), (“AcelRx”), a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of innovative therapies for use in medically supervised settings, today announced that Chief Executive Officer, Vince Angotti will present in-person and be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the H.C. Wainwright Global Investment Conference, to be held in person and virtually May 23-26, 2022 in Miami, FL.

H.C. Wainwright Global Investment ConferenceFormat: Live presentation and 1×1 MeetingsDate: Tuesday, May 24th, 2022Time: 3:30 PM EDT]Webcast Link: https://journey.ct.events/view/c7c39615-b777-44ea-aa7a-3c782e6247ac.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -53.75% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. ACRX Stock saw the intraday high of $0.27 and lowest of $0.246 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 1.55, which means current price is +61.94% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.41M shares, ACRX reached a trading volume of 5043553 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACRX shares is $4.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on July 20, 2020. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse dropped their target price from $7 to $2. The new note on the price target was released on November 11, 2019, representing the official price target for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.03, with the Price to Sales ratio for ACRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 13.35.

How has ACRX stock performed recently?

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.20. With this latest performance, ACRX shares gained by 12.65% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -57.17% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.60% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 59.95, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 65.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.90 for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2240, while it was recorded at 0.2529 for the last single week of trading, and 0.4969 for the last 200 days.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX] shares currently have an operating margin of -1294.78 and a Gross Margin at -33.18. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1245.53.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Insider trade positions for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [ACRX]

There are presently around $5 million, or 13.70% of ACRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ACRX stocks are: ROCK SPRINGS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 6,329,202, which is approximately 0.052% of the company’s market cap and around 1.70% of the total institutional ownership; D. E. SHAW & CO., INC., holding 3,808,993 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.95 million in ACRX stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.87 million in ACRX stock with ownership of nearly -31.913% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 17 institutional holders increased their position in AcelRx Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:ACRX] by around 563,536 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 10,763,380 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 8,530,414 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,857,330 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ACRX stock had 7 new institutional investments in for a total of 192,040 shares, while 10 institutional investors sold positions of 8,615,139 shares during the same period.