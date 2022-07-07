Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] stock Initiated by KeyBanc Capital Markets analyst, price target now $47

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE: WPM] loss -0.40% on the last trading session, reaching $34.88 price per share at the time. The company report on July 5, 2022 that WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS ENTERS INTO AGREEMENT TO TERMINATE ITS EXISTING SILVER STREAM IN THE KENO HILL SILVER DISTRICT.

Wheaton Precious Metals™ Corp. (“Wheaton” or the “Company”) is announcing that it has entered into a definitive agreement with Hecla Mining Company (“Hecla”) (NYSE: HL) to terminate its silver stream on Alexco Resource Corp.’s (“Alexco”) (NYSE American: AXU) (TSX: AXU) Keno Hill Silver District (“Keno Hill”) in the Yukon, Canada for US$135 million.

“The termination of the Keno Hill stream further demonstrates our ability to strategically identify opportunities both inside and outside of our portfolio that create value for our shareholders and positions Wheaton to continue to have one of the strongest balance sheets in the industry. While we firmly believe that Keno Hill is a high-quality district with significant exploration potential, given recent announcements, the ability to obtain an immediate return on the termination of the stream was too compelling to ignore,” said Randy Smallwood, Wheaton’s President and Chief Executive Officer. “We believe Hecla is well positioned to effectively mine Keno Hill and maximize its full potential.”.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. represents 450.92 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $15.28 billion with the latest information. WPM stock price has been found in the range of $33.86 to $35.66.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, WPM reached a trading volume of 4366241 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WPM shares is $58.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WPM stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2021, representing the official price target for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $57, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on WPM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is set at 1.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for WPM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.86. Price to Free Cash Flow for WPM in the course of the last twelve months was 21.56 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.70.

Trading performance analysis for WPM stock

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.92. With this latest performance, WPM shares dropped by -17.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -21.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WPM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 32.22, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 29.45, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.34 for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 41.04, while it was recorded at 36.10 for the last single week of trading, and 42.41 for the last 200 days.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM] shares currently have an operating margin of +50.28 and a Gross Margin at +54.68. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +62.82.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.47, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.16.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.70 and a Current Ratio set at 3.70.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WPM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [WPM]

There are presently around $9,165 million, or 64.10% of WPM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WPM stocks are: CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS with ownership of 20,592,926, which is approximately 3.954% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, holding 19,311,841 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $676.3 million in WPM stocks shares; and FIRST EAGLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $597.36 million in WPM stock with ownership of nearly 3.771% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 253 institutional holders increased their position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. [NYSE:WPM] by around 28,436,176 shares. Additionally, 195 investors decreased positions by around 26,230,077 shares, while 118 investors held positions by with 207,033,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 261,700,009 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WPM stock had 76 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,578,950 shares, while 52 institutional investors sold positions of 3,937,052 shares during the same period.