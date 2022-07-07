Wall Street Analyst Initiated Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. What else is Wall St. saying

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: TTNP] closed the trading session at $0.90 on 07/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.587, while the highest price level was $1.08. The company report on July 5, 2022 that Titan Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for Nalmefene Implant.

Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTNP) (“Titan” or the “Company”) today announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) has cleared its Investigational New Drug (“IND”) application for a Phase 1 study of its six-month or longer subdermal formulation of nalmefene, an opioid antagonist, intended for the prevention of relapse following opioid detoxification in adults with Opioid Use Disorder (“OUD”).

Kate Beebe DeVarney, Ph.D., President and Chief Operating Officer of Titan, commented, “FDA clearance of the IND for our ProNeura®-based nalmefene implant marks an important milestone in developing a novel product that may help answer the call for long-term treatment options in addiction medicine. We are very grateful for the support we received from the National Institute for Drug Addiction, or NIDA, that enabled us to meet this objective.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -11.76 percent and weekly performance of 19.21 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.64 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 114.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 0.54 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 478.39K shares, TTNP reached to a volume of 13554881 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]:

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2019. The new note on the price target was released on November 10, 2017, representing the official price target for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.69. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.57.

TTNP stock trade performance evaluation

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 19.21. With this latest performance, TTNP shares gained by 114.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.64% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.11% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.78 for Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5568, while it was recorded at 0.6440 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0944 for the last 200 days.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP] shares currently have an operating margin of -612.98 and a Gross Margin at +79.72. Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -575.10.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -202.45, with Return on Assets sitting at -109.15.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.20.

Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [TTNP]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 13.40% of TTNP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TTNP stocks are: ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 863,512, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 5.65% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 206,428 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in TTNP stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $36000.0 in TTNP stock with ownership of nearly 31.608% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 8 institutional holders increased their position in Titan Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:TTNP] by around 957,980 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 79,452 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 260,148 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,297,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TTNP stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 913,564 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 66,038 shares during the same period.