Wall Street Analyst Downgrade InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. What else is Wall St. saying

InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ: IFRX] surged by $0.11 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $1.69 during the day while it closed the day at $1.53. The company report on July 6, 2022 that InflaRx Receives FDA Fast Track Designation for Treatment of Ulcerative Pyoderma Gangrenosum.

US Food and Drug Administration awards Fast Track designation for the treatment of ulcerative pyoderma gangrenosum.

Fast track follows recently reported orphan drug designation by both US FDA and EMA.

InflaRx N.V. stock has also gained 0.66% of its value over the past 7 days. However, IFRX stock has declined by -14.53% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -65.85% and lost -67.86% year-on date.

The market cap for IFRX stock reached $68.10 million, with 44.20 million shares outstanding and 37.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 276.60K shares, IFRX reached a trading volume of 4696557 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IFRX shares is $5.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IFRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for InflaRx N.V. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on February 28, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $10 to $14. The new note on the price target was released on October 28, 2021, representing the official price target for InflaRx N.V. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $16, while Guggenheim analysts kept a Buy rating on IFRX stock. On November 06, 2020, analysts increased their price target for IFRX shares from 7 to 10.

The Average True Range (ATR) for InflaRx N.V. is set at 0.19 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.68, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.12.

IFRX stock trade performance evaluation

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.66. With this latest performance, IFRX shares gained by 4.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.85% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -48.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IFRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 59.92, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.52 for InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.4391, while it was recorded at 1.4500 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8658 for the last 200 days.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -50.17, with Return on Assets sitting at -43.10.

InflaRx N.V.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.50 and a Current Ratio set at 5.50.

InflaRx N.V. [IFRX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $9 million, or 15.20% of IFRX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IFRX stocks are: SUVRETTA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC with ownership of 3,285,000, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 14.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 756,032 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.07 million in IFRX stocks shares; and IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC, currently with $0.5 million in IFRX stock with ownership of nearly 5.564% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in InflaRx N.V. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 13 institutional holders increased their position in InflaRx N.V. [NASDAQ:IFRX] by around 912,907 shares. Additionally, 17 investors decreased positions by around 3,594,912 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 2,012,385 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 6,520,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IFRX stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 382,937 shares, while 8 institutional investors sold positions of 2,896,223 shares during the same period.