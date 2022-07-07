Wall Street Analyst Downgrade CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. What else is Wall St. saying

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ: CRSP] traded at a high on 07/06/22, posting a 2.97 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $72.70. The company report on June 11, 2022 that CRISPR Therapeutics Presents Positive Results from its Phase 1 COBALT™-LYM Trial of CTX130™ in Relapsed or Refractory T Cell Malignancies at the 2022 European Hematology Association (EHA) Congress.

-70% overall response rate (ORR) and 30% complete response (CR) rate in peripheral T-cell lymphoma (PTCL) and cutaneous T cell lymphoma (CTCL) at Dose Level 3 (DL3) and above; clinical benefit for 90% of patients-.

-Well tolerated safety profile across all dose levels with no DLTs observed-.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4833639 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of CRISPR Therapeutics AG stands at 7.87% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.68%.

The market cap for CRSP stock reached $5.36 billion, with 77.10 million shares outstanding and 76.42 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.78M shares, CRSP reached a trading volume of 4833639 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CRSP shares is $114.48 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CRSP stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Evercore ISI have made an estimate for CRISPR Therapeutics AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as In-line, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on June 17, 2022, representing the official price target for CRISPR Therapeutics AG stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $78, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Neutral rating on CRSP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CRISPR Therapeutics AG is set at 5.86, with the Price to Sales ratio for CRSP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 30.10. Price to Free Cash Flow for CRSP in the course of the last twelve months was 12.95 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 19.90.

How has CRSP stock performed recently?

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.89. With this latest performance, CRSP shares gained by 13.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -50.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CRSP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.04, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.87 for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 58.33, while it was recorded at 66.17 for the last single week of trading, and 71.89 for the last 200 days.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP] shares currently have an operating margin of +40.82 and a Gross Margin at +98.04. CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +41.28.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.59, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.49.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 19.90.

Insider trade positions for CRISPR Therapeutics AG [CRSP]

There are presently around $3,606 million, or 61.60% of CRSP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CRSP stocks are: ARK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 9,404,071, which is approximately 3.479% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; NIKKO ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS, INC., holding 4,619,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $326.15 million in CRSP stocks shares; and SUMITOMO MITSUI TRUST HOLDINGS, INC., currently with $326.15 million in CRSP stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CRISPR Therapeutics AG stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 239 institutional holders increased their position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG [NASDAQ:CRSP] by around 13,263,065 shares. Additionally, 170 investors decreased positions by around 5,008,476 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 32,810,663 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 51,082,204 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CRSP stock had 68 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,086,759 shares, while 71 institutional investors sold positions of 3,159,638 shares during the same period.