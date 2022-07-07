Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] stock Downgrade by Piper Sandler analyst, price target now $10

Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ: VMEO] closed the trading session at $6.12 on 07/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.975, while the highest price level was $6.305. The company report on June 15, 2022 that Vimeo May 2022 Monthly Metrics Available on Company’s IR Site.

Vimeo posted monthly metrics for May 2022 on the investor relations section of its website at https://www.vimeo.com/investors.

About VimeoVimeo (NASDAQ:VMEO) is the world’s leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world’s largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -65.92 percent and weekly performance of -8.25 percent. The stock has been moved at -65.79 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -27.32 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -52.15 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.15M shares, VMEO reached to a volume of 3378969 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VMEO shares is $13.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VMEO stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Vimeo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on May 06, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan dropped their target price from $30 to $21. The new note on the price target was released on December 15, 2021, representing the official price target for Vimeo Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $50 to $30, while Cowen kept a Market Perform rating on VMEO stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vimeo Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for VMEO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.40. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.76, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.81.

Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.25. With this latest performance, VMEO shares dropped by -27.32% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -65.79% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -88.02% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VMEO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 33.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.91, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.94 for Vimeo Inc. [VMEO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 8.27, while it was recorded at 6.14 for the last single week of trading, and 16.26 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vimeo Inc. [VMEO] shares currently have an operating margin of -15.58 and a Gross Margin at +72.09. Vimeo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -13.47.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.16, with Return on Assets sitting at -10.34.

Vimeo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

There are presently around $846 million, or 96.00% of VMEO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VMEO stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 13,719,514, which is approximately 206.031% of the company’s market cap and around 2.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,925,822 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $78.2 million in VMEO stocks shares; and SOUTHEASTERN ASSET MANAGEMENT INC/TN/, currently with $68.34 million in VMEO stock with ownership of nearly 252.333% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vimeo Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 105 institutional holders increased their position in Vimeo Inc. [NASDAQ:VMEO] by around 27,407,610 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 23,911,752 shares, while 50 investors held positions by with 88,453,273 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 139,772,635 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VMEO stock had 33 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,490,660 shares, while 69 institutional investors sold positions of 6,325,345 shares during the same period.