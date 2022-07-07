Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] Revenue clocked in at $0.40 million, down -70.20% YTD: What’s Next?

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: VRCA] price surged by 9.20 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Thinking about buying stock in Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Scisparc, Adverum Biotechnologies, OneConnect Financial Tech, or Alaunos Therapeutics?.

A sum of 4068255 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 451.23K shares. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares reached a high of $3.08 and dropped to a low of $2.47 until finishing in the latest session at $2.73.

The one-year VRCA stock forecast points to a potential upside of 78.33. The average equity rating for VRCA stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRCA shares is $12.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRCA stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on May 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $18 to $21, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Buy rating on VRCA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.29, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRCA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 166.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.90.

VRCA Stock Performance Analysis:

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.17. With this latest performance, VRCA shares gained by 20.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -71.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -74.39% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRCA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 49.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.95, while it was recorded at 2.30 for the last single week of trading, and 8.31 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] shares currently have an operating margin of -257.57 and a Gross Margin at +96.07. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -292.33.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -106.97, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.48.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [VRCA] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 32.90% of VRCA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VRCA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 3,610,412, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 47.90% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN STANLEY, holding 781,712 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.95 million in VRCA stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.95 million in VRCA stock with ownership of nearly -1.844% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 19 institutional holders increased their position in Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ:VRCA] by around 142,045 shares. Additionally, 24 investors decreased positions by around 211,142 shares, while 13 investors held positions by with 8,531,668 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 8,884,855 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VRCA stock had 10 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,245 shares, while 5 institutional investors sold positions of 15,540 shares during the same period.