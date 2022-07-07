Valley National Bancorp [VLY] Revenue clocked in at $1.34 billion, down -24.22% YTD: What’s Next?

Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ: VLY] slipped around -0.12 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $10.42 at the close of the session, down -1.14%. The company report on May 17, 2022 that Valley National Bancorp Declares Its Regular Quarterly Preferred and Common Stock Dividends.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) (“Valley”), the holding company for Valley National Bank, announced today its regular preferred and common dividends.

The declared quarterly dividends to shareholders of record on June 15, 2022 are as follows:.

Valley National Bancorp stock is now -24.22% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VLY Stock saw the intraday high of $10.51 and lowest of $10.27 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 15.10, which means current price is +2.31% above from all time high which was touched on 01/18/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.94M shares, VLY reached a trading volume of 3588022 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Valley National Bancorp [VLY]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VLY shares is $14.81 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VLY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Valley National Bancorp shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on September 24, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on September 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Valley National Bancorp stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Valley National Bancorp is set at 0.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for VLY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.86. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.49. Price to Free Cash Flow for VLY in the course of the last twelve months was 6.60.

How has VLY stock performed recently?

Valley National Bancorp [VLY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.42. With this latest performance, VLY shares dropped by -16.64% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.21% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VLY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.74, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.04 for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.60, while it was recorded at 10.50 for the last single week of trading, and 13.18 for the last 200 days.

Valley National Bancorp [VLY]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Valley National Bancorp [VLY] shares currently have an operating margin of +46.75. Valley National Bancorp’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +31.65.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.79, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.12.

Earnings analysis for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VLY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Valley National Bancorp go to 5.00%.

Insider trade positions for Valley National Bancorp [VLY]

There are presently around $2,876 million, or 54.90% of VLY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VLY stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 57,936,970, which is approximately 5.227% of the company’s market cap and around 15.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 41,628,512 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $438.76 million in VLY stocks shares; and DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, currently with $236.34 million in VLY stock with ownership of nearly 0.98% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Valley National Bancorp stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 158 institutional holders increased their position in Valley National Bancorp [NASDAQ:VLY] by around 21,183,476 shares. Additionally, 123 investors decreased positions by around 8,489,087 shares, while 81 investors held positions by with 243,189,536 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 272,862,099 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VLY stock had 40 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,308,852 shares, while 43 institutional investors sold positions of 4,554,615 shares during the same period.