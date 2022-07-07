Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] is -86.20% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ: TNXP] closed the trading session at $1.58 on 07/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.55, while the highest price level was $1.6799. The company report on July 6, 2022 that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Announces Presentation at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (Nasdaq: TNXP) (Tonix or the Company), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, today announced it will present at the World Orphan Drug Congress USA 2022 being held July 11-13, 2022 at the Hynes Center in Boston, MA. The presentation will take place on Monday, July 11, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Seth Lederman, M.D., President and Chief Executive Officer of Tonix Pharmaceuticals will deliver a presentation titled, “TNX-2900 (Intranasal Oxytocin + Magnesium) in Development for the Treatment of Hyperphagia in Adolescents and Young Adults with Prader-Willi Syndrome.”.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -86.20 percent and weekly performance of -6.51 percent. The stock has been moved at -87.55 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -36.03 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -78.41 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.25M shares, TNXP reached to a volume of 4157433 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TNXP shares is $40.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TNXP stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Noble Capital Markets have made an estimate for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on April 18, 2019, representing the official price target for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $6, while ROTH Capital analysts kept a Buy rating on TNXP stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is set at 0.24 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.63.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.51. With this latest performance, TNXP shares dropped by -36.03% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -87.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TNXP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.58 for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [TNXP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.8070, while it was recorded at 1.6200 for the last single week of trading, and 9.4949 for the last 200 days.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -60.25, with Return on Assets sitting at -54.43.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.00 and a Current Ratio set at 10.00.

There are presently around $6 million, or 19.00% of TNXP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TNXP stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 1,074,761, which is approximately 12.278% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, holding 600,014 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.0 million in TNXP stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.95 million in TNXP stock with ownership of nearly -6.716% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 35 institutional holders increased their position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. [NASDAQ:TNXP] by around 476,315 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 831,489 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 2,152,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,460,548 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TNXP stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 16,885 shares, while 9 institutional investors sold positions of 72,590 shares during the same period.