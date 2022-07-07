Tenaris S.A. [TS] is 9.73% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Tenaris S.A. [NYSE: TS] closed the trading session at $22.89 on 07/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $22.24, while the highest price level was $23.35. The company report on June 2, 2022 that Tenaris Resolves U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Investigation into Legacy Issue in Brazil; U.S. Department of Justice Closes Parallel Inquiry Without Taking Action.

Tenaris S.A. (NYSE and Mexico: TS and EXM Italy: TEN) (“Tenaris”) has resolved a previously disclosed investigation by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) into allegations of improper payments between 2008 and 2013 to a manager of the Brazilian state-owned energy company Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (“Petrobras”) for the benefit of Tenaris’s Brazilian subsidiary Confab Industrial S.A. (“Confab”). The U.S. Department of Justice (“DOJ”) has informed Tenaris that it has closed its parallel inquiry into this matter without taking action.

Tenaris voluntarily notified the SEC and DOJ of this matter in 2016 and believes the resolution with the SEC is in the best interest of the Company and its stakeholders. The Company cooperated fully with investigators, as the SEC noted in its Order Instituting Proceedings.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 9.73 percent and weekly performance of -14.72 percent. The stock has been moved at 4.95 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -32.95 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.63 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.52M shares, TS reached to a volume of 3122578 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Tenaris S.A. [TS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TS shares is $39.79 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TS stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Tenaris S.A. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price from $27 to $32. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for Tenaris S.A. stock. On November 08, 2021, analysts increased their price target for TS shares from 23 to 33.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tenaris S.A. is set at 1.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for TS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.76. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.08, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.13.

TS stock trade performance evaluation

Tenaris S.A. [TS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.72. With this latest performance, TS shares dropped by -32.95% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 4.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 8.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 22.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 27.56 for Tenaris S.A. [TS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.20, while it was recorded at 24.77 for the last single week of trading, and 25.88 for the last 200 days.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Tenaris S.A. [TS] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.79 and a Gross Margin at +28.41. Tenaris S.A.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.87.

Return on Total Capital for TS is now 5.64, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 9.16. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.44, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.75. Additionally, TS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.61, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 3.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.62, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.56.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Tenaris S.A. [TS] managed to generate an average of $40,868 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.46.Tenaris S.A.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Tenaris S.A. [TS] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Tenaris S.A. go to -5.40%.

Tenaris S.A. [TS]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1,873 million, or 10.40% of TS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TS stocks are: PENDAL GROUP LTD with ownership of 21,369,545, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 60.60% of the total institutional ownership; WESTWOOD GLOBAL INVESTMENTS, LLC, holding 8,896,308 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $211.38 million in TS stocks shares; and VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP, currently with $169.94 million in TS stock with ownership of nearly 27.785% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Tenaris S.A. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 117 institutional holders increased their position in Tenaris S.A. [NYSE:TS] by around 37,967,824 shares. Additionally, 67 investors decreased positions by around 9,135,562 shares, while 19 investors held positions by with 31,721,530 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 78,824,916 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TS stock had 63 new institutional investments in for a total of 28,910,081 shares, while 26 institutional investors sold positions of 1,006,627 shares during the same period.