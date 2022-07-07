Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM] Revenue clocked in at $3.50 billion, up 7.03% YTD: What’s Next?

Sylvamo Corporation [NYSE: SLVM] loss -6.37% on the last trading session, reaching $29.85 price per share at the time. The company report on May 19, 2022 that Sylvamo Announces Dividend, Share Repurchase Program.

Board of Directors Initiates Quarterly Dividend,Authorization to Acquire up to $150 Million of Common Stock.

Sylvamo’s (NYSE: SLVM) board of directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.1125 per share for the period of July 1, 2022, to Sept. 30, 2022. The dividend is payable July 15, 2022, to holders of record at the close of business June 17, 2022.

Sylvamo Corporation represents 44.00 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.32 billion with the latest information. SLVM stock price has been found in the range of $28.37 to $32.15.

If compared to the average trading volume of 502.06K shares, SLVM reached a trading volume of 3989614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLVM shares is $47.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLVM stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Sylvamo Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $38 to $39. The new note on the price target was released on March 25, 2022, representing the official price target for Sylvamo Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sylvamo Corporation is set at 2.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLVM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.38. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.97, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.18.

Trading performance analysis for SLVM stock

Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -8.55. With this latest performance, SLVM shares dropped by -42.56% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.63% over the last 6 months.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLVM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 23.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.27, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 29.08 for Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 42.95, while it was recorded at 31.80 for the last single week of trading.

Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM] shares currently have an operating margin of +13.08 and a Gross Margin at +30.30. Sylvamo Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 28.86, with Return on Assets sitting at 12.02.

Sylvamo Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

An analysis of insider ownership at Sylvamo Corporation [SLVM]

There are presently around $919 million, or 66.40% of SLVM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLVM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 5,014,392, which is approximately 4.921% of the company’s market cap and around 11.50% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,530,029 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $80.66 million in SLVM stocks shares; and ATLAS FRM LLC, currently with $69.51 million in SLVM stock with ownership of nearly 26.737% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Sylvamo Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 124 institutional holders increased their position in Sylvamo Corporation [NYSE:SLVM] by around 7,846,028 shares. Additionally, 240 investors decreased positions by around 6,361,867 shares, while 73 investors held positions by with 14,630,215 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 28,838,110 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLVM stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,862,521 shares, while 119 institutional investors sold positions of 2,560,960 shares during the same period.