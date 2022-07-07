SM Energy Company [SM] Is Currently -3.07 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

SM Energy Company [NYSE: SM] closed the trading session at $30.36 on 07/06/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $29.27, while the highest price level was $31.6269. The company report on July 6, 2022 that EnerCom Announces Company One-on-One Meeting Requests Opened Now for Qualified Investors for EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference Hosted in Denver, August 7-10, 2022.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 2.99 percent and weekly performance of -21.35 percent. The stock has been moved at -4.08 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -39.55 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -25.31 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.50M shares, SM reached to a volume of 3650983 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SM Energy Company [SM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SM shares is $61.27 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SM stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for SM Energy Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 05, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen raised their target price from $34.25 to $42. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for SM Energy Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $45, while Raymond James analysts kept a Outperform rating on SM stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SM Energy Company is set at 3.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for SM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.22. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.43. Price to Free Cash Flow for SM in the course of the last twelve months was 2.67 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

SM stock trade performance evaluation

SM Energy Company [SM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -21.35. With this latest performance, SM shares dropped by -39.55% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -4.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 26.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.90, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.49 for SM Energy Company [SM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 40.35, while it was recorded at 33.17 for the last single week of trading, and 35.33 for the last 200 days.

SM Energy Company [SM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SM Energy Company [SM] shares currently have an operating margin of +42.35 and a Gross Margin at +48.37. SM Energy Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +1.38.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 1.78, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.70.

SM Energy Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SM Energy Company [SM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SM Energy Company go to 36.20%.

SM Energy Company [SM]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $3,277 million, or 88.10% of SM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SM stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,579,955, which is approximately 1.72% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,038,853 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $439.7 million in SM stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $219.32 million in SM stock with ownership of nearly 13.678% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SM Energy Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of July and at the time of the July reporting period, where 159 institutional holders increased their position in SM Energy Company [NYSE:SM] by around 14,763,658 shares. Additionally, 127 investors decreased positions by around 13,659,958 shares, while 36 investors held positions by with 76,211,323 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 104,634,939 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SM stock had 61 new institutional investments in for a total of 5,074,199 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 1,767,637 shares during the same period.