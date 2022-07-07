Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] Is Currently 20.50 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: SEEL] stock went on an upward path that rose over 20.50% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 37.01%. The company report on June 9, 2022 that Seelos Therapeutics Announces Data Demonstrating Statistically Significant Downregulation of mRNA and Reduction of Alpha Synuclein in an In Vitro Gene Therapy Study of SLS-004 Utilizing CRISPR-dCas9 in Dementia with Lewy Bodies.

– A Single Dose of SLS-004 Produced 19% Downregulation of mRNA and ~40% Reduction of Alpha-Synuclein Compared to the Control Group.

– These Results Support Advancing SLS-004 into Additional Preclinical Studies in Dementia with Lewy Bodies.

Over the last 12 months, SEEL stock dropped by -69.20%. The one-year Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.58. The average equity rating for SEEL stock is currently 1.70, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $98.10 million, with 105.53 million shares outstanding and 101.47 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.31M shares, SEEL stock reached a trading volume of 3821576 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SEEL shares is $6.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SEEL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 27, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on July 01, 2021, representing the official price target for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $10, while Cantor Fitzgerald analysts kept a Overweight rating on SEEL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.07 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.56.

SEEL Stock Performance Analysis:

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 37.01. With this latest performance, SEEL shares gained by 38.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -47.95% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -69.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEEL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 75.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.88 for Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6441, while it was recorded at 0.7314 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3100 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Seelos Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -220.55, with Return on Assets sitting at -130.80.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 7.00 and a Current Ratio set at 7.00.

Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [SEEL] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $31 million, or 40.60% of SEEL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEEL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 6,293,967, which is approximately -4.1% of the company’s market cap and around 3.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 5,650,988 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.18 million in SEEL stocks shares; and GENDELL JEFFREY L, currently with $3.65 million in SEEL stock with ownership of nearly 101.408% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of August and at the time of the August reporting period, where 39 institutional holders increased their position in Seelos Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:SEEL] by around 10,520,045 shares. Additionally, 48 investors decreased positions by around 8,243,070 shares, while 25 investors held positions by with 23,439,592 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 42,202,707 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEEL stock had 13 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,674,932 shares, while 20 institutional investors sold positions of 2,646,842 shares during the same period.